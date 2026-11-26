Harsh Vardhan Shringla Says Bangladesh Unrest Is Linked To India’s Security; New Delhi Must Watch Violence Closely
Drawing on his extensive experience as foreign secretary, Shringla observed that Bangladesh is a neighbour with which India shares its longest border.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Darjeeling: Speaking at the Constitution Day event in Darjeeling on Thursday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Rajya Sabha MP for Darjeeling and former foreign secretary, has articulated his stance on India’s constitutional journey, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and the recent unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.
He discussed the initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the application of the Constitution, while also noting that the unfolding events in Bangladesh are directly linked to India’s national interests and security.
Drawing on his extensive experience as foreign secretary, Shringla observed, "Bangladesh is a neighbour with which India shares its longest border. Therefore, what happens there is not merely an internal matter for Bangladesh; it has a direct impact on India as well."
Expressing concern over the recent developments in Bangladesh, he said, "India must keep a close watch on the situation—the violence against the Hindu minority, the burning of homes belonging to representatives of various political groups, the breakdown of law and order, and the government’s failure to manage the economy and ensure the safety of its citizens."
While acknowledging that steps should be taken to help bring the situation under control, he clarified that the resolution of these issues ultimately rests with the current government of Bangladesh. At the same time, the Rajya Sabha MP emphasised the need to remain vigilant to ensure that India’s own national interests are not compromised.
Touching upon the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Shringla asserted that Dr BR Ambedkar was not entirely in favour of Article 370, as he believed there should be no ambiguity regarding the status of Kashmir.
He further alleged that, in the past, the Congress-led government had kept Jammu and Kashmir in a state of ‘temporary’ status through Articles 370 and 35A. By repealing these two constitutional provisions, Prime Minister Modi has played a historic role in bringing the residents of Kashmir into the national mainstream. Shringla noted that in the past, turning on the television often meant seeing reports of regular protests, stone-pelting incidents, and terrorist attacks in Kashmir. Today, however, peace has been restored, which has, in turn, fostered the growth of the economy and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
Criticising the misuse of constitutional provisions by previous administrations, Shringla pointed out that there have been numerous instances in the past where Article 356 was invoked to dismiss elected state governments. Referring to the 'Emergency' period, he remarked, "The curtailment of citizens' civil liberties and the constitutional rights of the media occurred only once in our history—during the Congress regime."
He asserted that the BJP government has never contemplated resorting to measures like Article 356 or the imposition of an 'Emergency'. Highlighting the significance of Constitution Day, Shringla described it as an important occasion to pay tribute to the Constitution and its architects.
Recalling the contributions of Dr B. R. Ambedkar as the chairman of the Constituent Assembly, he stated that current efforts are guided by the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution. According to him, initiatives and policies implemented under the Prime Minister's leadership—such as the GST, the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and the reservation for women—are all part of honouring the Constitution.
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