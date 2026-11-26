ETV Bharat / state

Harsh Vardhan Shringla Says Bangladesh Unrest Is Linked To India’s Security; New Delhi Must Watch Violence Closely

Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the Constitution Day event in Darjeeling on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Darjeeling: Speaking at the Constitution Day event in Darjeeling on Thursday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Rajya Sabha MP for Darjeeling and former foreign secretary, has articulated his stance on India’s constitutional journey, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and the recent unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

He discussed the initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the application of the Constitution, while also noting that the unfolding events in Bangladesh are directly linked to India’s national interests and security.

Drawing on his extensive experience as foreign secretary, Shringla observed, "Bangladesh is a neighbour with which India shares its longest border. Therefore, what happens there is not merely an internal matter for Bangladesh; it has a direct impact on India as well." Expressing concern over the recent developments in Bangladesh, he said, "India must keep a close watch on the situation—the violence against the Hindu minority, the burning of homes belonging to representatives of various political groups, the breakdown of law and order, and the government’s failure to manage the economy and ensure the safety of its citizens." While acknowledging that steps should be taken to help bring the situation under control, he clarified that the resolution of these issues ultimately rests with the current government of Bangladesh. At the same time, the Rajya Sabha MP emphasised the need to remain vigilant to ensure that India’s own national interests are not compromised. Touching upon the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Shringla asserted that Dr BR Ambedkar was not entirely in favour of Article 370, as he believed there should be no ambiguity regarding the status of Kashmir.