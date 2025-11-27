Shreyasi Singh Retiring? Bihar Sports Minister’s Big Announcement In Jamui Raises Eyebrows
Published : November 27, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Jamui: Arjuna Award recipient and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh is among the newly appointed ministers of the Bihar government who have officially taken charge of their departments.
Singh, who assumed office as the new Sports and IT Minister of Bihar, made headlines soon after visiting her constituency, Jamui. During her interaction with the public, she made a major announcement that left supporters, athletes, and political observers surprised. “Now people will see me not as a player, but as a sports lover” said Shreyasi Singh while addressing the gathering.
Her statement immediately sparked widespread curiosity: Is Shreyasi Singh officially retiring from shooting?
She also spoke about her desire to hand over all her medals to Bihar. Singh said, “I will hand over all the medals I have won in my 18-year shooting career to Bihar.”
She continued, “My role has changed since becoming a minister. The time has come to give these medals to the state.” This decision is being seen as a shift, from an international shooter to a full-time political leader focusing on Bihar’s sports ecosystem. Shreyasi Singh further said, "Since childhood, I have been passionate about both sports and politics. I began to understand both fields at an early age. I also know how to balance them well."
She continued, "Since I have been an athlete, I can understand the difficulties athletes, especially female athletes, face. Being an athlete has been a great support to me in the field of sports."
Who is Shreyasi Singh?
She is an international-level shooter (archer). She has won numerous medals for India, notably a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Shreyasi is from Gidhaur in Jamui district. She comes from a prominent political family. Her father, the late Digvijay Singh, was a former Union Minister. Her mother, Putul Kumari, was a Member of Parliament. Her grandfather, Surendra Singh, was the president of the National Rifle Association.
Singh won several medals in shooting (double trap shooting). She won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, a bronze medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, and a gold medal for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. For her contribution to sports, she was honoured with the Arjuna Award.
