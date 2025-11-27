ETV Bharat / state

Shreyasi Singh Retiring? Bihar Sports Minister’s Big Announcement In Jamui Raises Eyebrows

Jamui: Arjuna Award recipient and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh is among the newly appointed ministers of the Bihar government who have officially taken charge of their departments.

Singh, who assumed office as the new Sports and IT Minister of Bihar, made headlines soon after visiting her constituency, Jamui. During her interaction with the public, she made a major announcement that left supporters, athletes, and political observers surprised. “Now people will see me not as a player, but as a sports lover” said Shreyasi Singh while addressing the gathering.

Her statement immediately sparked widespread curiosity: Is Shreyasi Singh officially retiring from shooting?

She also spoke about her desire to hand over all her medals to Bihar. Singh said, “I will hand over all the medals I have won in my 18-year shooting career to Bihar.”

She continued, “My role has changed since becoming a minister. The time has come to give these medals to the state.” This decision is being seen as a shift, from an international shooter to a full-time political leader focusing on Bihar’s sports ecosystem. Shreyasi Singh further said, "Since childhood, I have been passionate about both sports and politics. I began to understand both fields at an early age. I also know how to balance them well."