Bihar Minister Shreyasi Singh Orders Statewide Sports Talent Mapping
Shreyasi Singh directed SAI officials to assess sports talent statewide while reviewing infrastructure, schemes, and sports clubs to strengthen sports development.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Patna: Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Bihar sports minister Shreyasi Singh got down to brass tacks on Friday and asked the officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in the state to assess sports talent in all the districts.
She issued the directions while reviewing the functioning of her department, including infrastructure development, various schemes to promote sports activities, as well as Bihar Sports University and Bihar Sports Academy. “Extensively evaluate sports talents in all the districts in the state and present it to us so that the strategy to develop sports could be made effective further,” Shreyasi told SAI officials.
The SAI has one full-fledged training centre in Patna, while various ‘Khelo India’ centres are being established in several other districts to promote sports.
Shreyasi also took stock of the status of the appointment of ‘medal-winner’ sportspersons in Bihar government jobs on the occasion, and asserted that it would have an important, positive impact on sports ecology in the state.
She also sought information on the election of sports clubs across the state. The department’s additional chief secretary B. Rajender, was present at the review meeting and informed her that over 21,000 applications have been received for such clubs and presidents, secretaries and treasurers for every village panchayat and nagar panchayat (town council).
The minister reviewed the ‘mashaal’ competition under which battery tests of around 16 lakh students across all blocks and districts have been conducted.
She also queried about the progress of the establishment of sports fields at the panchayat level as a part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Altogether 5425 fields are being established under the scheme, of which 4662 have been completed, while the remaining 763 are being prepared.
Similarly, 257 stadiums have been completed under the block-level outdoor stadium project, and 77 new stadiums have been approved for construction.
“The maintenance of these outdoor stadiums should be done by the local self-governance bodies. Their active usage should be ensured with the help of sports clubs. Regular maintenance of sports infrastructure at district and divisional levels should be ensured, and sports centres should be developed on the basis of the sporting talent available in different districts. This will help provide appropriate facilities to them,” Shreyasi told her departmental officers.
At present, 54 Eklavya centres (residential schools with sports training facilities) are functioning in different districts in the state, and 10 more are in the offing.
