Bihar Minister Shreyasi Singh Orders Statewide Sports Talent Mapping

Patna: Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Bihar sports minister Shreyasi Singh got down to brass tacks on Friday and asked the officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in the state to assess sports talent in all the districts.

She issued the directions while reviewing the functioning of her department, including infrastructure development, various schemes to promote sports activities, as well as Bihar Sports University and Bihar Sports Academy. “Extensively evaluate sports talents in all the districts in the state and present it to us so that the strategy to develop sports could be made effective further,” Shreyasi told SAI officials.

The SAI has one full-fledged training centre in Patna, while various ‘Khelo India’ centres are being established in several other districts to promote sports.

Shreyasi also took stock of the status of the appointment of ‘medal-winner’ sportspersons in Bihar government jobs on the occasion, and asserted that it would have an important, positive impact on sports ecology in the state.

She also sought information on the election of sports clubs across the state. The department’s additional chief secretary B. Rajender, was present at the review meeting and informed her that over 21,000 applications have been received for such clubs and presidents, secretaries and treasurers for every village panchayat and nagar panchayat (town council).