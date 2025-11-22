ETV Bharat / state

Shreyasi Singh Has Blueprint For Development Of Jamui And Women Of Bihar

"I have many things in mind that I need to do for my state and district. I want to create a blueprint and work for women, which is the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Bihar) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," Shreyasi told ETV Bharat.

Born on August 29, 1991, Shreyasi comes from Gidhaur in Jamui district. Sports also runs in her family as her grandfather Kumar Surendra Singh was a former president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

This two-time legislator comes from a political family and has left an indelible mark on both sports and politics with her talent and hard work. Her father, Digvijay Singh, was a prominent leader in Bihar and also served as a minister at the Centre. Her mother, Putul Kumari, was a former Member of Parliament from Banka in Bihar.

Patna: One of the young faces in the Nitish Kumar cabinet is Shreyasi Singh, who has travelled from the field of sports to politics. She had entered politics in 2020 after proving her mettle in the field of sports, where she was an international-level shooter who won the gold at the Commonwealth Games.

"Bihar lacked basic amenities, but today, basic amenities have been provided. Bihar is becoming a developed state. I have a key role to play. I have said this before and will say it again today that I have values ​​of my father and grandfather. I want to do politics with honesty and a spirit of service. I have shown it and will do good work in the future," said the new Minister of Sports and Information in Bihar.

Shreyasi was born and raised in New Delhi. She studied at the Delhi Public School and graduated from Hansraj College under the Delhi University. After graduation, she pursued an MBA degree from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. She has won numerous national and international medals. In 2018, she won the gold medal in the women's double trap event at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast in Australia. She had previously won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Remembering her father, she said, "I was very young when my father's shadow was taken away from me. But certainly, wherever he is today, he too must be feeling a sense of respect and joy. Fortunately, the day I took my oath, my father had also taken the oath on this same day in 1990. It was a very emotional moment for me. I am deeply grateful to the top leadership of my party for showing so much trust in me and giving me this responsibility," she said.

File photo of Shreyasi Singh with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Batting for giving youth a chance in every field, she said, "In every field, it's crucial to bring in fresh thinking and the energy of the youth. Along with the youthful enthusiasm, it's also crucial to have the support of an experienced individual. Only then will we be able to move forward in the right direction and on the right path."

Saying that the people of Jamui are her family members who have adopted her as their daughter and a sister by giving her another chance to lead, she added, "Of course, I express my gratitude. I cannot express in words the feelings I have for Jamui, the love and affection, the respect I have for every person in Jamui. There is still a lot of work to be done in Jamui."