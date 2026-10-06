ETV Bharat / state

Shree Cement Plans To Set Up Plant In Andhra's Kadapa With Rs 7,107 Crore Investment

Amaravati: Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited has expressed interest in setting up an integrated cement plant in Jammalamadugu in the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 7,107 crore.

The company has proposed the total investment in two phases that will create employment for 1,102 people. It also plans to establish a unit with an annual production capacity of six million tonnes and has requested the state government to allocate 452 acres of land for the project.

The government has already allocated limestone mines spanning 373 hectares near Dommaranandyala in Kadapa to the company.

The State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC), chaired by Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, discussed the latest proposal alongside others, totalling Rs 23,994 crore in investments and promising employment for 11,289 people. The committee decided to forward these proposals to the Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) for approval.

Reliance Increases Investment

Reliance Consumer Products Limited has submitted a fresh proposal to increase the investment for its upcoming beverages project in Kurnool from the current Rs 1,622 crore to Rs 2,606 crore. The company said it would employ an additional 1,200 people and requested a revision of the incentives provided under the food processing policy.

Proposals for CBG Plants

Ira Bio-Energy Private Limited has proposed setting up a Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant with a daily capacity of 12 tonnes in Vijayapuram Mandal under Chittoor district for Rs 78 crore and to employ 528 people. For this purpose, it has requested an allocation of 10.68 acres for the unit.

Andhra Sugars Limited has also proposed establishing a CBG plant with a daily production capacity of 10 tonnes at an investment of Rs 57 crore in Jangareddygudem Mandal under Eluru district. The project aims to employ 1,040 people, with a request for the allocation of 13 acres.

Ecomax Energy Private Limited also plans to set up a CBG plant with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes in Nandyal. The company proposes an investment of Rs 60 crore to employ 200 people and has requested an allocation of 10 acres.