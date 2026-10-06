Shree Cement Plans To Set Up Plant In Andhra's Kadapa With Rs 7,107 Crore Investment
The Kolkata-based company has proposed the total investment in two phases that will create employment for 1,102 people and has requested 452 acres of land.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Amaravati: Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited has expressed interest in setting up an integrated cement plant in Jammalamadugu in the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 7,107 crore.
The company has proposed the total investment in two phases that will create employment for 1,102 people. It also plans to establish a unit with an annual production capacity of six million tonnes and has requested the state government to allocate 452 acres of land for the project.
The government has already allocated limestone mines spanning 373 hectares near Dommaranandyala in Kadapa to the company.
The State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC), chaired by Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, discussed the latest proposal alongside others, totalling Rs 23,994 crore in investments and promising employment for 11,289 people. The committee decided to forward these proposals to the Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) for approval.
Reliance Increases Investment
Reliance Consumer Products Limited has submitted a fresh proposal to increase the investment for its upcoming beverages project in Kurnool from the current Rs 1,622 crore to Rs 2,606 crore. The company said it would employ an additional 1,200 people and requested a revision of the incentives provided under the food processing policy.
Proposals for CBG Plants
Ira Bio-Energy Private Limited has proposed setting up a Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant with a daily capacity of 12 tonnes in Vijayapuram Mandal under Chittoor district for Rs 78 crore and to employ 528 people. For this purpose, it has requested an allocation of 10.68 acres for the unit.
Andhra Sugars Limited has also proposed establishing a CBG plant with a daily production capacity of 10 tonnes at an investment of Rs 57 crore in Jangareddygudem Mandal under Eluru district. The project aims to employ 1,040 people, with a request for the allocation of 13 acres.
Ecomax Energy Private Limited also plans to set up a CBG plant with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes in Nandyal. The company proposes an investment of Rs 60 crore to employ 200 people and has requested an allocation of 10 acres.
Similarly, Sky Retreats plans to set up a four-star hotel under the 'Royal Orchid' brand in Anantapur with an investment of Rs 75 crore, creating employment for 300 people.
Mann Prakruthi Groups has proposed setting up an amusement park in Kakinada with an investment of Rs 64.63 crore, which would employ 240 people.
Steel Exchange India Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 5,194 crore in Vizianagaram district, with a commitment to employ 1,400 people.
Renaissance Solar and Electronic Material has expressed interest in investing Rs 3,700 crore at the Guttapadu Industrial Park in Kurnool district, potentially creating jobs for 1,239 people.
Jairaj Ispat Limited has proposed expanding its existing integrated steel plant at the Guttapadu Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 3,378 crore. The company has requested 600 acres of land and stated it would employ 934 people.
Sunshine Energetics Private Limited has proposed setting up a facility for TNT manufacturing, shell filling, and the filling of RDX, mines, and bombs in Marripadu Mandal under Nellore district with an investment of Rs 466 crore.
A proposal has been submitted to set up a plant for energetic materials, commercial explosives, and explosive filling — with an investment of Rs 269 crore in Duttalur Mandal under Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district by Munish Defence Solutions Limited. The project aims to employ 250 people and requires an allocation of 250 acres of land.
Zeit Energy Private Limited has submitted a proposal for an investment of Rs 109.85 crore in Bapatla district.
A proposal has been submitted to establish a private industrial park, 'PureSustain Industrial Park Appikonda', in Pedagantyada Mandal of Visakhapatnam district with an investment of Rs 7.70 crore. The project is expected to employ 500 people.
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