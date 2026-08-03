ETV Bharat / state

Shravan Mela 2026: Lakhs of Devotees Throng Baidyanath Dham And Other Shiva Shrines On First Sawan Monday

Deoghar (Jharkhand): A sea of devotees descended on the revered Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on the first Monday of the annual Shravani Mela, as the auspicious overlap of the traditional Shravan month and the Bengali Shravan drew lakhs of pilgrims for the sacred 'jalabhishek' ritual.

The temple doors opened at 4.30 am, following which devotees began offering holy water to Lord Shiva. Long queues stretched from the temple’s main entrance across the entire temple complex as pilgrims waited patiently for their turn to perform the ritual.

The district administration has put elaborate security and crowd management measures in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. A Quick Response Team (QRT) has been deployed inside the temple premises, while additional police personnel have been stationed at various locations to regulate the movement of devotees and facilitate orderly 'jalabhishek'.