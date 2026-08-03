Shravan Mela 2026: Lakhs of Devotees Throng Baidyanath Dham And Other Shiva Shrines On First Sawan Monday
As lakhs of devotees gather at various Shiva temples across the country on first Shravan Monday, authorities have deployed extensive security and crowd management arrangements.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Deoghar (Jharkhand): A sea of devotees descended on the revered Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on the first Monday of the annual Shravani Mela, as the auspicious overlap of the traditional Shravan month and the Bengali Shravan drew lakhs of pilgrims for the sacred 'jalabhishek' ritual.
The temple doors opened at 4.30 am, following which devotees began offering holy water to Lord Shiva. Long queues stretched from the temple’s main entrance across the entire temple complex as pilgrims waited patiently for their turn to perform the ritual.
The district administration has put elaborate security and crowd management measures in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. A Quick Response Team (QRT) has been deployed inside the temple premises, while additional police personnel have been stationed at various locations to regulate the movement of devotees and facilitate orderly 'jalabhishek'.
Authorities have urged pilgrims to approach the designated information centres in case of any difficulty during their visit. Officials said the safety and convenience of devotees remain their top priority and that all essential arrangements have been made for the occasion.
Temple priest Jaipal said the turnout on the first Monday was in line with official estimates. “Devotees are arriving in large numbers and offering 'jalabhishek' with great enthusiasm and devotion during this auspicious period of Krishna Paksha,” he said.
Senior district officials are also present at the temple complex, continuously monitoring the crowd and reviewing security arrangements. The administration expects the early morning rush to ease soon. Officials estimate that nearly 300,000 to 350,000 devotees are likely to visit Deoghar by the end of the day.
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