'Couples Not Allowed': Himachal Shrine Where Husbands And Wives Have Darshan Separately
It is believed that couples who visit the temple together face many hardships in their lives, and may even be forced to separate.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Rampur Bushahr: The temples of Himachal Pradesh, the land of gods, are renowned nationwide for their ancient traditions, religious beliefs, and mysterious folklore.
One such temple is of Mata Shrai koti, located in the Kuhl Panchayat area of the Rampur Bushahr region of Shimla district. Situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet in the Kuhl panchayat in Rampur sub-division, the temple of Shrai koti Mata attracts thousands of devotees every year.
A unique feature of this temple, or rather, a special belief, is that a couple cannot enter it together. It is believed that couples who visit the temple together face many hardships in their lives, and may even be forced to separate.
Temple priest Hari Nand Sharma said, "According to local religious belief, a husband and wife visiting the Shrai koti temple together is believed to bring separation in their marital life. Due to this belief, couples wait for each other upon reaching the temple and visit the shrine one after the other."
Locals and visitors from nearby areas observe the tradition with complete faith and devotion. Newly married couples also visit the temple after marriage to seek the goddess's blessings, but they adhere to this centuries-old tradition and visit separately.
Devraj, a local resident who visited the temple, explained, "Shrai koti Mata is considered a form of Durga. This is the place of her penance. Furthermore, an ascetic sage also performed penance here. After some time, the sage became infatuated with the goddess. Angered by this, the goddess cursed the sage, saying married couples would not come to the temple for darshan".
People believe that sincere prayers offered at the shrine bear fruit. Especially during the holy days of Navratri, women from far and wide visit the temple with the hope of having a child.
Hari Nand Sharma, the temple priest said have various beliefs about the temple. "According to a story in the Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva tested his two sons, Ganesha and Kartikeya, by asking them to circumambulate the universe. Kartikeya left on his vehicle, but Ganesha circumambulated his parents, declaring that the world lies at the feet of parents. However, when Kartikeya returned after circumambulating the universe, Ganesha was already married and sitting near his parents. Seeing this, Lord Kartikeya became enraged. He declared that any husband and wife who come here together are destined to be separated."
"This is why husband and wife do not come here for darshan together; only when one of the married couple comes out can the other enter for darshan," he said.
The shrine is maintained and managed by the Mata Bhimakali Trust. The newly constructed temple building was completed in 2023 and the work was managed by the trust.
The temple is centuries old and received special patronage during the Bushahr princely state. Adorned with wood and stone workmanship, the temple's architecture is a beautiful example of the Himachali Pahari style. Its roof reflects traditional Tibetan influences. The surrounding dense forests of cedar and pine trees and the sound of the Sutlej river's currents add to the sacred atmosphere.
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