ETV Bharat / state

'Couples Not Allowed': Himachal Shrine Where Husbands And Wives Have Darshan Separately

(Left) the new Mata Shari koti temple ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur Bushahr: The temples of Himachal Pradesh, the land of gods, are renowned nationwide for their ancient traditions, religious beliefs, and mysterious folklore.

One such temple is of Mata Shrai koti, located in the Kuhl Panchayat area of ​​the Rampur Bushahr region of Shimla district. Situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet in the Kuhl panchayat in Rampur sub-division, the temple of Shrai koti Mata attracts thousands of devotees every year.

A unique feature of this temple, or rather, a special belief, is that a couple cannot enter it together. It is believed that couples who visit the temple together face many hardships in their lives, and may even be forced to separate. Temple priest Hari Nand Sharma said, "According to local religious belief, a husband and wife visiting the Shrai koti temple together is believed to bring separation in their marital life. Due to this belief, couples wait for each other upon reaching the temple and visit the shrine one after the other." Locals and visitors from nearby areas observe the tradition with complete faith and devotion. Newly married couples also visit the temple after marriage to seek the goddess's blessings, but they adhere to this centuries-old tradition and visit separately. The Mata Shrai koti temple (ETV Bharat) Devraj, a local resident who visited the temple, explained, "Shrai koti Mata is considered a form of Durga. This is the place of her penance. Furthermore, an ascetic sage also performed penance here. After some time, the sage became infatuated with the goddess. Angered by this, the goddess cursed the sage, saying married couples would not come to the temple for darshan".