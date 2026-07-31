Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Declines Plea For Time-Bound Trial, Says Daily Hearing Already Underway
Refusing further directions, the Delhi High Court said the Shraddha Walkar murder trial is progressing through day-to-day hearings in Saket Court.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking the time-bound completion of the trial in the high-profile Shraddha Walkar murder case, observing that the trial is already being conducted on a day-to-day basis and, therefore, no further directions are required.
During the hearing, advocate Seema Kushwaha, appearing for the petitioner, argued that at the current pace, the trial could take another two to three years to conclude.
The High Court, however, noted that the Saket Court is already hearing the matter daily. The case is currently at the trial stage, with the Delhi Police examining prosecution witnesses.
The Saket Court had framed charges against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 9, 2023, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Delhi Police had told the court that Aaftab committed the crime in a premeditated manner.
According to the Delhi Police, circumstantial evidence shows that Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala's live-in relationship was abusive and violent. The prosecution informed the court that Shraddha had consulted doctors through the Practo app and had also undergone counselling.
During the proceedings, Delhi Police played a video of Shraddha's counselling session in court, in which she allegedly said that Aaftab would find and kill her. Police also submitted that Shraddha had accused Aaftab of physically assaulting and verbally abusing her, threatening to chop her into pieces and attempting to kill her even before the incident.
The prosecution further told the court that investigators recovered Shraddha's bones, jawbone and bloodstains during the investigation. Blood traces were also allegedly found inside the refrigerator and on a cupboard in the room shared by the couple.
Chargesheet
On February 7, 2023, the Saket Court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police. The chargesheet, submitted on January 24, 2023, runs into 6,629 pages and names Aaftab as the sole accused. It is based on the statements of nearly 100 witnesses, along with forensic and electronic evidence.
According to the prosecution, Aaftab allegedly murdered Shraddha, dismembered her body into around 30 pieces, stored them in a refrigerator and disposed of the body parts at different locations over several days. Many of the remains were later recovered by the police based on his disclosure.
Also Read: