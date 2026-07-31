ETV Bharat / state

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Declines Plea For Time-Bound Trial, Says Daily Hearing Already Underway

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking the time-bound completion of the trial in the high-profile Shraddha Walkar murder case, observing that the trial is already being conducted on a day-to-day basis and, therefore, no further directions are required.

During the hearing, advocate Seema Kushwaha, appearing for the petitioner, argued that at the current pace, the trial could take another two to three years to conclude.

The High Court, however, noted that the Saket Court is already hearing the matter daily. The case is currently at the trial stage, with the Delhi Police examining prosecution witnesses.

The Saket Court had framed charges against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 9, 2023, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Delhi Police had told the court that Aaftab committed the crime in a premeditated manner.

According to the Delhi Police, circumstantial evidence shows that Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala's live-in relationship was abusive and violent. The prosecution informed the court that Shraddha had consulted doctors through the Practo app and had also undergone counselling.