Showcause Issued To Two Deceased Teachers For Missing Election Training In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Showcause notices issued by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation to government employees including teachers for missing the training for the civic body's election duty brought to fore a startling oversight.

The notices, sent to around 1,200 employees on December 28 on the instructions of Commissioner G Srikanth, included two teachers who are deceased. What's even more startling is that the deceased teachers were assigned the responsibility of performing the duty of polling officers. The deceased's families were shocked when they were issued the showcause notices. Reports said the list was prepared after it was sought by the district collector's office.

However, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Rahul Suryavanshi clarified the inclusion of the two deceased teachers in the defaulters' list occurred due to a technical error. He said it was an oversight due to work pressure ahead of the civic body polls.