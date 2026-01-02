Showcause Issued To Two Deceased Teachers For Missing Election Training In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The training was held on December 28 for the municipal corporation elections and 2,000 staff allegedly missed it.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Showcause notices issued by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation to government employees including teachers for missing the training for the civic body's election duty brought to fore a startling oversight.
The notices, sent to around 1,200 employees on December 28 on the instructions of Commissioner G Srikanth, included two teachers who are deceased. What's even more startling is that the deceased teachers were assigned the responsibility of performing the duty of polling officers. The deceased's families were shocked when they were issued the showcause notices. Reports said the list was prepared after it was sought by the district collector's office.
However, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Rahul Suryavanshi clarified the inclusion of the two deceased teachers in the defaulters' list occurred due to a technical error. He said it was an oversight due to work pressure ahead of the civic body polls.
As per reports, around 2,000 employees failed to turn up for the training for the municipal corporation elections held on December 28. One of the two teachers, given the responsibility of polling officer for the municipal elections, died 13 months ago and the other three months back.
Reports said, Sambhaji Kardile of Paithan taluka died three months back and Rajesh Basve 13 months ago. Yet their names were included in the list of employees assigned the responsibility of conducting the municipal polls. The deceased's families said they have already submitted documents like death certificates to the authorities concerned.
The administration has started preparations to conduct the elections to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. A total of 8,000 polling station presiding officers and polling officers have been appointed for the elections the training for which was held at Government Technical College, Railway Station Road, Osmanpura, Government Engineering College, Osmanpura, MIT College, Beed Bypass Road as well as Main Theatre, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. However, out of a total of 8,000 staff, 2,016 missed the training and 1,200 were issued the showcause notices.