Show Documents That RSS Is An Official Organisation: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying where it is getting its money from.

"Show the documents that prove that the RSS is officially registered. Where does the RSS, which is an unofficial organisation, get its money from? Reveal who is paying for the purchase of clothes and the construction of buildings," Kharge, son of Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, told reporters here.

Speaking to the media today near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Kharge said, "If the RSS organisation gives documents regarding its registration, I will not question it. If it is registered legally, we will know who is funding the organisation and how it is coming. Also, the organisation has not been registered so far because it is also subject to tax."

Kharge has been consistently seeking A ban on the RSS activities in public places. He had also trained his guns on government employees having links with the Hindu nationalist organisation and other right-wing organisations. He had ordered to issue showcause notices to several employees of his department seeking explanations for their participation in the recent RSS' centenary celebrations, wearing RSS uniform and brandishing lathis.