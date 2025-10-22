Show Documents That RSS Is An Official Organisation: Priyank Kharge
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge continued his attack on the RSS and demanded that it should show who is funding the outfit
Bengaluru: Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying where it is getting its money from.
"Show the documents that prove that the RSS is officially registered. Where does the RSS, which is an unofficial organisation, get its money from? Reveal who is paying for the purchase of clothes and the construction of buildings," Kharge, son of Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, told reporters here.
Speaking to the media today near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Kharge said, "If the RSS organisation gives documents regarding its registration, I will not question it. If it is registered legally, we will know who is funding the organisation and how it is coming. Also, the organisation has not been registered so far because it is also subject to tax."
Kharge has been consistently seeking A ban on the RSS activities in public places. He had also trained his guns on government employees having links with the Hindu nationalist organisation and other right-wing organisations. He had ordered to issue showcause notices to several employees of his department seeking explanations for their participation in the recent RSS' centenary celebrations, wearing RSS uniform and brandishing lathis.
The RSS, founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, recently celebrated its 100 years in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has its headquarters in Nagpur.
Meanwhile, responding to the issue of Dalit organisations seeking permission for a procession, the minister said, "Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers organisations have sought permission for a procession in other parts of the state, including Chittapur and Chamarajanagar. As per the (Karnataka) High Court order, if the atmosphere is conducive, let them do it."
"This will be the same criteria for all organisations," he quipped. Regarding permission for the RSS procession in Chittapur, he said, "How can it be done if the atmosphere is not conducive? Any organisation must first obtain permission. The district administration will decide on this after examining the application."
Recently, Priyank Kharge had said that people should apply for permission to pray on the road.
