ETV Bharat / state

Pune Mandals Are Divided Over Whether It Should Be A DJ-free Ganesh Festival

Pune Ganesh mandals are divided whether they should go the traditional way with DJ-free celebrations or use loudspeakers within the stipulated regulations ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: Known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune is known for its traditional dances and drum-playing troupes during Ganeshotsav and other Maharashtrian cultural festivals. Over the years, the scale of the Ganesh festival has grown and on lines of Mumbai, the immersion processions stretch over 30 hours with every group playing ear-splitting DJ music through the night. This has become a cause of worry as it disturbs the neighbourhoods and there have been health and stress concerns.

DJ-free Ganesh festival

Consequently, few Ganesh Mandals in Pune have taken a firm stance, advocating for a 'DJ-free' Ganesh festival. However, few others insist these sound systems should be allowed to operate in compliance with court orders.

The festive season is about to begin with Dahi Handi festival approaching in the coming week and Ganeshotsav will begin on September 14, the use of DJ music has sparked a debate among Pune's Ganesh Mandals.

This conflict recently surfaced during a meeting held for all the associations with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Police and other agencies. Some mandals staunchly oppose DJ music saying it doesn't fit in the traditional culture of Pune and want to celebrate using traditional instruments. However, offices bearers of other associations have taken a strong stand in favour of DJ music and expressed strong opposition to its complete ban. Police too raised objections regarding use of high level DJ systems.

Noise pollution norms

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated, "It is mandatory to celebrate all festivals in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the court. It has been observed that 'Plasma' and 'Pressure Mid' sound systems generate excessively high decibel levels, and testing regarding this has been conducted at the Pune Police Commissionerate. Discussions have also been held with Ganesh Mandals, and they have agreed not to use Plasma and Pressure Mid, or laser systems."

Along with these restrictions, the associations in favour of DJ music have stated they will limit usage of four bass and four top speakers during the immersion procession. This matter is currently under deliberation. While some associations have also requested permission to use six bass and six top speakers for stationary events in open spaces, which is also being discussed.

A final decision will be taken after consulting all stakeholders as few representatives from Ganesh mandals insist, no individual or commercial entity can dictate the final policy.

According to officials, as Ganesh idols are being brought to the mandals, during the processions on Thursday, Plasma and Pressure Mid systems were used at six locations. Police seized these entire sound systems. PMC and police conducted checks at various locations which recorded over 1,000 decibel noise levels, and action is being initiated against people at 148 locations where decibel levels exceeded the prescribed limits.

Citizens complaints

Meanwhile, authorities have also received numerous complaints regarding 'Dhol-Tasha' troupes, specifically concerning their ongoing practice sessions. Police said, "Decision regarding the number of 'Dhol-Tasha' troupes allowed in the immersion procession would be taken soon."

Medha Kulkarni, Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha, from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated the Ganesh festival has strayed from its original purpose.

"When Lokmanya Tilak transformed Ganeshotsav into a public festival, he had emphasised social awareness, lectures, the exchange of ideas, competitions for children, and cultural activities. Today, there is a need to carry forward that original vision and implement meaningful programmes. DJ systems leaves many people severely distressed. It is not good for children, elderly, and patients suffering from high blood pressure or other serious ailments," said Kulkarni. She added, "Citizens should not be forced to relocate from their home city due to such noise pollution."