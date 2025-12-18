ETV Bharat / state

'Should Be Stopped Immediately': Kuki Outfit Warns Against Cyclist's Peace Expedition In Kangpokpi

Imphal: A Kuki outfit has warned a transgender social activist from the Meitei community, who has cycled over 2,300 km to spread the message of peace, against visiting Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Malem Thongam embarked on her 'Cycling for Manipur Peace' expedition from the Qutub Minar in Delhi on October 2. They reached the Naga-dominated Senapati district on Wednesday after pedalling over 2,300 km through various states, and is scheduled to cycle through Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi on Friday before ending the expedition in Imphal.

In a statement, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) said it "would like to draw immediate attention to the authority concerned regarding the proposed cycling for crossing Kangpokpi district by Malem Thongam, provoking tension in the name of Manipur peace on December 19. It should be stopped immediately".

It said if any untoward incidents happen when they cross Kangpokpi district, "COTU and Kuki Zo people of the district will not be responsible, but rather the authority concerned will bear the full responsibility". Security has been tightened along the NH 2 in Kangpokpi district in view of Thongam's visit, officials said.