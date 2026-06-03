ETV Bharat / state

Shots Fired Outside Khan Sir's Coaching Institute In Patna; Security Guard Injured

Khan Sir suspected that a rival coaching centre could be involved in the firing incident. ( Screengrab/ANI )

Patna: Shots were fired outside the coaching institute of Educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, near Musallahpur Haat in Patna on Tuesday. Police said that a security guard reportedly sustained injuries in the incident, following which he was admitted to a hospital. SP Kartikeya K Sharma, according to ANI, said that the police are recording the statement of the locals. "This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."