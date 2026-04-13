ETV Bharat / state

Shots Fired Near ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah's House In Assam

Dibrugarh: Shots were fired near militant group ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah's paternal house in Assam's Dibrugarh district, his family claimed on Monday. Two rounds of blank fire were heard near the house in Jerai Gaon after midnight, but nothing was captured on CCTV, his brother Bimal Baruah claimed.

Alleging that someone wanted to create law and order problems by carrying out such acts, Baruah said the Chabura police station has been informed about the incident. Police said they have started an investigation into the incident.