Shots Fired Near ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah's House In Assam
His brother, Bimal Baruah, claimed that two rounds of blank fire were heard near the house in Jerai Gaon after midnight
By PTI
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Dibrugarh: Shots were fired near militant group ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah's paternal house in Assam's Dibrugarh district, his family claimed on Monday. Two rounds of blank fire were heard near the house in Jerai Gaon after midnight, but nothing was captured on CCTV, his brother Bimal Baruah claimed.
Alleging that someone wanted to create law and order problems by carrying out such acts, Baruah said the Chabura police station has been informed about the incident. Police said they have started an investigation into the incident.
The incident happened within days of the return of Arunodoi Dohotia, also known as 'Arunodoi Asom', a former close aide of Paresh Baruah. Dohotia had surrendered some months ago and returned to his residence in the same area from the militant camps in Myanmar two days back. The ULFA(I), led by Paresh Barua, is the only outfit in the state that is yet to come to the negotiating table for talks.
Also Read
Assam Govt Moves SC Challenging Anticipatory Bail To Congress Leader Pawan Khera