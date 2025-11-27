ETV Bharat / state

Shots Fired In Thiruvananthapuram: Notorious Criminal 'Kaili' Kiran Attacks Police, Vanishes Into Forest

Thiruvananthapuram: Tension gripped the rural outskirts of the capital of Kerala on Thursday morning after police were forced to open fire during a standoff with a notorious criminal in Aryancode. The suspect, identified as ‘Kaili’ Kiran (30), a repeat offender listed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), managed to evade capture and flee into a nearby rubber plantation.

The incident occurred around 7:00 AM at Kuttiyanikkadu. Acting on a tip-off regarding Kiran’s illegal presence in the district, a police team led by Aryancode Station House Officer (SHO) Tanseem Abdul Samad had surrounded his residence. According to officials, the situation escalated when Kiran, instead of surrendering, lunged at the officers, brandishing a sword.

Faced with an imminent threat, the SHO fired warning shots from his service revolver into the air to deter the attack. The accused, who was unharmed in the firing, utilised the momentary distraction to scale the rear compound wall of the house. He sprinted through the adjacent rubber estate and disappeared into the dense vegetation before local residents could gather at the spot.

Manhunt Launched

A massive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fugitive. A combined force comprising personnel from Aryancode, Kattakada, Vellarada, and Neyyar Dam stations has been deployed to comb the area. Senior officials, including the Rural SP, visited the site to assess the operational strategy.