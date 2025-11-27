Shots Fired In Thiruvananthapuram: Notorious Criminal 'Kaili' Kiran Attacks Police, Vanishes Into Forest
Published : November 27, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Tension gripped the rural outskirts of the capital of Kerala on Thursday morning after police were forced to open fire during a standoff with a notorious criminal in Aryancode. The suspect, identified as ‘Kaili’ Kiran (30), a repeat offender listed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), managed to evade capture and flee into a nearby rubber plantation.
The incident occurred around 7:00 AM at Kuttiyanikkadu. Acting on a tip-off regarding Kiran’s illegal presence in the district, a police team led by Aryancode Station House Officer (SHO) Tanseem Abdul Samad had surrounded his residence. According to officials, the situation escalated when Kiran, instead of surrendering, lunged at the officers, brandishing a sword.
Faced with an imminent threat, the SHO fired warning shots from his service revolver into the air to deter the attack. The accused, who was unharmed in the firing, utilised the momentary distraction to scale the rear compound wall of the house. He sprinted through the adjacent rubber estate and disappeared into the dense vegetation before local residents could gather at the spot.
Manhunt Launched
A massive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fugitive. A combined force comprising personnel from Aryancode, Kattakada, Vellarada, and Neyyar Dam stations has been deployed to comb the area. Senior officials, including the Rural SP, visited the site to assess the operational strategy.
Police sources admit that the search is challenging as the suspect possesses an intimate knowledge of the local topography and hideouts. Authorities are considering the deployment of drones to monitor the forest fringes. Given the proximity to the state border, high alerts have been issued at check-posts and bypass routes to prevent him from crossing into Tamil Nadu. Four special squads have been formed to track down the accused and monitor his associates.
A History Of Violence
Kiran is a known history-sheeter in the region with alleged links to the local drug mafia. His criminal dossier includes multiple cases registered across Aryancode, Vellarada, and Kattakada stations, ranging from attempted murder and robbery to home invasion. Police intelligence had previously flagged his tendency to use lethal weapons against law enforcement.
Due to his continuous involvement in disruptive activities, authorities had invoked KAAPA against him, banishing him from entering the Thiruvananthapuram district. His surreptitious return to his home in Kuttiyanikkadu constituted a serious violation of this externment order, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison. Following the morning's confrontation, fresh charges of assaulting police officers and obstructing duty have been pressed against him.