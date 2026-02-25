ETV Bharat / state

Shots Fired At Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Legal Team Member’s Car In Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate

New Delhi: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the car of Deepak Khatri, an advocate linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team, late Tuesday night near Kashmiri Gate ISBT in New Delhi, police said.

Sandeep, one of his associates, was shot in the shoulder. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is reported to be out of danger. Joint CP Madhur Verma said that Deepak Khatri, a lawyer by profession, was travelling with four companions to the ISBT in a car around 10:10 p.m. when three unidentified assailants arrived on a scooter, one of whom was armed, and opened fire on the car.

“This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people were probably fired at them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.