Shots Fired At Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Legal Team Member’s Car In Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate
Sandeep, one of the lawyer's associates, was shot in the shoulder during the firing and is out of danger and stable
Published : February 25, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the car of Deepak Khatri, an advocate linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team, late Tuesday night near Kashmiri Gate ISBT in New Delhi, police said.
Sandeep, one of his associates, was shot in the shoulder. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is reported to be out of danger. Joint CP Madhur Verma said that Deepak Khatri, a lawyer by profession, was travelling with four companions to the ISBT in a car around 10:10 p.m. when three unidentified assailants arrived on a scooter, one of whom was armed, and opened fire on the car.
“This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people were probably fired at them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.
As soon as firing started, the police officer added, these people ran towards the bus stand to save themselves. An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car. Yes (He is Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate). He is stable.
A case has been registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act on the complaint of Deepak Khatri. According to Banthia, the car occupants have given varying accounts regarding the number of attackers. A forensic team inspected the spot, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the assailants.
“We are taking detailed statements of Deepak Khatri and his companions. They have reported something like this (that Deepak Khatri received threats from Shahzad Bhatti). We are investigating all angles," he said.
