Shortlisted, Then Shut Out: J-K High Court Rejects Estoppel Plea, Calls Residence-Based Recruitment Unconstitutional

A view of the Srinagar wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (ETV Bharat) ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that denying a candidate the right to compete for a government post solely based on district residence violates the Constitution. The Court declared an impugned recruitment clause for Class IV posts in the district judiciary as unconstitutional.

A Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar allowed a writ petition filed by Balwinder Kumar, a 42-year-old Scheduled Caste candidate from Village Gudwal, Vijaypur, in Samba district, who was barred from appearing in an interview for the post of orderly in District Baramulla despite being shortlisted.

The court ruled that Clause 1(i)(a) of Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2019, issued by the High Court’s Chief Justice’s Secretariat, unlawfully discriminated against candidates on the ground of residence and offended Articles 16(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution of India.

“It is thus beyond the pale of any discussion that the impugned clause of the advertisement notification clearly brought about discrimination, in that it prohibited the petitioner from participating in the selection process for a post borne on the District cadre Baramulla only on the ground of his residence,” the bench said.

The advertisement dated January 10, 2019, invited applications for various Class IV posts in the district judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir, including nine orderly posts in District Baramulla, of which one post was reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.

Balwinder Kumar, who possesses the required matriculation qualification, applied for the SC post and disclosed in his online application that he was a permanent resident of Samba district. He was shortlisted for viva voce, with his name appearing at serial number 623, and was called for an interview on July 16, 2019, before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla, who was also the chairperson of the interview committee.

However, at the stage of scrutiny of documents, Kumar was not permitted to participate in the interview because he was not a resident of Baramulla district.

Aggrieved, Kumar approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the restrictive clause, permission to participate in the selection process, and appointment to the post if found meritorious.

The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its Commissioner Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department; the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir through its Registrar General; the Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Justice; and the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla.

The High Court administration, while opposing the plea, argued that Kumar had participated in the selection process with full knowledge of the eligibility condition and was therefore estopped from challenging it after rejection.