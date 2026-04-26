ETV Bharat / state

Short Circuit Leads To Massive Fire At Ajmer Dargah Gate

Ajmer: A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Gate No. 4 of the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit in the wiring.

It has been learnt that a huge bundle of electric cables was hanging from the roof above Gate No. 4. A sudden short circuit caused these wires to quickly catch fire, which intensified within moments. In the raging flames, electrical wires started bursting with loud bangs, resembling firecrackers. Several electrical cables and nearby items were reduced to ashes.

The situation led to panic among the pilgrims. Local shopkeepers immediately removed the tents, curtains, and tarpaulins from the vicinity of the fire to prevent it from spreading further. The Dargah's 'Khuddam-e-Khwaja' and locals joined forces to make every possible effort to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control, salvaging any loss to life and property.