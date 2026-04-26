Short Circuit Leads To Massive Fire At Ajmer Dargah Gate
A huge bundle of electric cables was hanging from the roof of Gate 4. The promptness of locals, shopkeepers and 'Khuddam-e-Khwaja' averted a major tragedy.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Ajmer: A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Gate No. 4 of the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit in the wiring.
It has been learnt that a huge bundle of electric cables was hanging from the roof above Gate No. 4. A sudden short circuit caused these wires to quickly catch fire, which intensified within moments. In the raging flames, electrical wires started bursting with loud bangs, resembling firecrackers. Several electrical cables and nearby items were reduced to ashes.
The situation led to panic among the pilgrims. Local shopkeepers immediately removed the tents, curtains, and tarpaulins from the vicinity of the fire to prevent it from spreading further. The Dargah's 'Khuddam-e-Khwaja' and locals joined forces to make every possible effort to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control, salvaging any loss to life and property.
"A spot inspection has been conducted regarding the fire incident at Gate No. 4 of the Ajmer Dargah. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. The fire engulfed the cables and surrounding materials. On-site inquiries with Dargah Committee members and Anjuman officials revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical wiring. Currently, an investigation is underway based on information gathered from the office-bearers of the Dargah Committee and the Anjuman, as well as other individuals present at the scene," Dargah police station CI Dilip Jivnani said.
The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements at the world-famous Dargah and the operational efficiency of the state electricity department.
Anjuman secretary Syed Kalimuddin Chishti and Khadim Syed Fakhre Moin Chishti said an application was submitted to the Dargah Committee on August 6, 2024, requesting the removal of the tangled web of cables surrounding the shrine. "The electricity department was also repeatedly alerted. Yet no one paid any heed to the matter," they added.
Dargah Committee Nazim (Administrator) Mohammad Bilal Khan said several letters were sent to the power-distribution company requesting the removal of the transformer located in the Jhalra area, but no action was taken by the electricity department.
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