Shop Owner Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Phone Charging In Delhi
Delhi Police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused while MLA Ravikant has demanded strict action against the culprits.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by three youths for refusing them to charge their mobile phone at his auto repair shop in Trilokpuri area of Delhi, police said on Monday. An employee of the shop, who tried to intervene, suffered severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.
The incident took place in Kalyanpuri police station area in the evening. The deceased has been identified as Veer Singh, who ran an auto repair shop in Trilokpuri.
DCP East Delhi Abhishek Dhania said, a dispute started between Veer and the three youths who had come to the shop over putting a mobile phone on charge. However, the argument escalated and the accused attacked Veer with a knife, he said.
According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants inflicted multiple wounds on Veer, causing him to collapse on the ground. They also launched a deadly attack on Ramkishan, a staff, when he tried to intervene. The accused fled the scene after the incident, they said.
On information, a team from Kalyanpuri police station reached the spot to investigate. Veer was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead and his body was sent for post-mortem, an official said. Seriously injured Ramkishan is undergoing treatment at the hospital, where his condition remains critical, he added.
Local MLA, Ravikant, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He met the victim's family and demanded that the administration arrest the accused as soon as possible. "Such violent incidents are a matter of concern for society and culprits should be punished," he said.
The Kalyanpuri police station has registered a case of murder and attempted murder. Police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was caused due to a verbal altercation but other aspects are also being investigated, police said.
Also Read