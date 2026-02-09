ETV Bharat / state

Shop Owner Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Phone Charging In Delhi

New Delhi: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by three youths for refusing them to charge their mobile phone at his auto repair shop in Trilokpuri area of Delhi, police said on Monday. An employee of the shop, who tried to intervene, suffered severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

The incident took place in Kalyanpuri police station area in the evening. The deceased has been identified as Veer Singh, who ran an auto repair shop in Trilokpuri.

DCP East Delhi Abhishek Dhania said, a dispute started between Veer and the three youths who had come to the shop over putting a mobile phone on charge. However, the argument escalated and the accused attacked Veer with a knife, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants inflicted multiple wounds on Veer, causing him to collapse on the ground. They also launched a deadly attack on Ramkishan, a staff, when he tried to intervene. The accused fled the scene after the incident, they said.