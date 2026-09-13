ETV Bharat / state

Shooter Involved In Goa Hotel Firing Incident Arrested In UP While Fleeing To Nepal

Bahraich: Police have arrested a shooter involved in the firing incident that took place in a hotel in Goa on August 28. The accused was trying to flee to Nepal when he was nabbed.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Goa Crime Branch arrested the shooter from the Risia police station area.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Babu, a resident of Buddhapurwa. The police team caught him on Saturday evening near Risiya Mor Park Puliya while he was trying to cross the border and flee to Nepal.

STF Deputy SP Pramesh Shukla said that on August 28, several rounds of bullets were fired at Srinivasa Nayak, the owner of a hotel in Porvorim police station area of ​​Bardes, Goa.