Shooter Involved In Goa Hotel Firing Incident Arrested In UP While Fleeing To Nepal
A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Goa Crime Branch arrested the shooter involved in Goa hotel firing incident.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Bahraich: Police have arrested a shooter involved in the firing incident that took place in a hotel in Goa on August 28. The accused was trying to flee to Nepal when he was nabbed.
A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Goa Crime Branch arrested the shooter from the Risia police station area.
The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Babu, a resident of Buddhapurwa. The police team caught him on Saturday evening near Risiya Mor Park Puliya while he was trying to cross the border and flee to Nepal.
STF Deputy SP Pramesh Shukla said that on August 28, several rounds of bullets were fired at Srinivasa Nayak, the owner of a hotel in Porvorim police station area of Bardes, Goa.
"After the incident, the assailants escaped from the spot. Babu's name surfaced in Goa Crime Branch's investigation. After this Goa Police sought help from UP STF and based on surveillance and intelligence inputs, a joint team surrounded and detained Babu in Bahraich," police said.
The accused has been handed over to the Goa Police for further investigation. During the interrogation, he revealed that in 2014 while meeting his brother in Taloja Jail he came in contact with a person named Anna. After being released from jail in 2024, Anna started a juice and snacks shop in Goa.
In January 2026, Babu also went to Goa for work and Anna gave him a pistol and promised to pay him Rs 5 lakh to shoot a "big man".
Investigation has revealed that Babu was involved in the firing incident along with Anna. After the incident, he returned the pistol and first went to Mumbai and then reached Bahraich from where he was planning to escape to Nepal.
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