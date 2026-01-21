ETV Bharat / state

Shocking Theft: Entire Iron Bridge Vanishes Overnight In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Not only was the bridge stolen, but iron angles from a pipeline installed by the Municipal Corporation for water supply under the water augmentation scheme were also taken. “The thick pipeline, supported by an iron bridge, spans the canal. Thieves have cut and stolen iron angles stretching 10 to 15 feet,” said officials.

The bridge, built decades ago by the Water Resources Department (WRD) over the canal, served the local community for daily commuting. However, criminals dismantled it overnight, likely using a gas cutter, stealing the entire structure and defying police presence, leaving residents distressed.

Korba: A shocking theft has come to light in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, where an iron bridge built over a canal near the Russian Hostel in Dhodhipara was lifted by thieves during the night.

Remains of iron bridge stolen by thieves in Chhattisgarh's Korba (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, a local councillor, Laxman Shriwas, filed a complaint with the police, who have now launched a search for the missing bridge. “This is the first time I have seen such a theft in Korba. When I reported the incident to the police, they were also shocked,” he said.

Shriwas said that the residents had also decided to approach the Superintendent of Police (SP) so that the probe is completed on a fast track. “The matter is also in the knowledge of the Collector. Let’s hope proper action is taken in this case so that culprits are booked,” he said.

The councillor said the bridge was approximately 60 feet long and weighed between 10 and 15 tonnes. Its value is estimated to be in lakhs even in the illegal market.

Meanwhile, locals are outraged by the audacity of the thieves and express anger at the police. “The disappearance of the bridge raises serious questions about the police and security system. The vigilance of the police and night patrols is also under scrutiny,” they said.

Korba City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Prateek Chaturvedi said that a complaint has been received through the councillor regarding the theft of the bridge. “It was a very old, small bridge that had been stolen. Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further action is being taken,” he said.