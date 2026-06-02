BJP SC Leader’s Shocking ‘Murder’ In Rajasthan Town Evokes Protests
Family members of BJP leader Ramavatar Aswal alias 'Pappu who was murdered in Rajasthan's Jaipur district have sought the arrest of accused.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Jaipur: The killing of BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) leader Ramavatar Aswal alias 'Pappu' here by unidentified assailants has sent shockwaves across the region, with the family members lodging a protest seeking the arrest of the accused.
The alleged murder of Aswal, a former mandal president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha in the town of Manoharapur, at his scrap warehouse, located near the bus stand, has shocked the people.
Aswal was found lying in a critically injured state late Monday night and was declared dead at a hospital. Unidentified assailants slit Aswal's throat using a sharp-edged weapon, police said, leaving him in a pool of blood.
According to police, after the incident, they had rushed the deceased BJP leader in critical condition to NIMS Hospital. The doctors declared the leader dead on arrival at the hospital.
Following the incident, the police and officials from the local administration arrived at the spot. At around 12:30 AM, the personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) conducted an inspection of the crime scene and collected the necessary evidence.
On Tuesday, family members and villagers gathered at the Manoharapur police station and staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The protesters also sought speedy investigation of the case and strict action against the accused.
Additional Superintendent of Police Ranveer Singh said that the case is being probed "from every possible angle." "Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scrutinised, and the interrogation of suspected individuals is ongoing. As of now, the motive behind the murder remains unknown," he said.
Earlier Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Khedar arrived at the Manoharapur police station and tried to pacify the demonstrators. Besides the arrest of the accused, the protesters also sought a government job for the family of the deceased and compensation of rupees one crore. Public representatives, including MLA Manish Yadav, were present at the protest site.
The death has triggered an outrage in the entire region. The police have cordoned off the warehouse and the surrounding area as part of the procedural formalities, while the search for the assailants is currently underway.
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