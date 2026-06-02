ETV Bharat / state

BJP SC Leader’s Shocking ‘Murder’ In Rajasthan Town Evokes Protests

Jaipur: The killing of BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) leader Ramavatar Aswal alias 'Pappu' here by unidentified assailants has sent shockwaves across the region, with the family members lodging a protest seeking the arrest of the accused.

The alleged murder of Aswal, a former mandal president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha in the town of Manoharapur, at his scrap warehouse, located near the bus stand, has shocked the people.

Aswal was found lying in a critically injured state late Monday night and was declared dead at a hospital. Unidentified assailants slit Aswal's throat using a sharp-edged weapon, police said, leaving him in a pool of blood.

According to police, after the incident, they had rushed the deceased BJP leader in critical condition to NIMS Hospital. The doctors declared the leader dead on arrival at the hospital.

Following the incident, the police and officials from the local administration arrived at the spot. At around 12:30 AM, the personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) conducted an inspection of the crime scene and collected the necessary evidence.