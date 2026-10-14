Parents Refuse To Perform Last Rites Of Newborn Due To Religious Beliefs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The father of the baby came to the crematorium ground but refused to pay respect to the child or perform any rite.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a deeply heart-wrenching incident, parents and family of a one-day baby did not perform the last rites. In such trying circumstances, Devraj Gaikwad, a hearse driver, set an extraordinary example of social service and humanity. After the relatives turned their backs, Gaikwad, with the help of a colleague, transported the infant's body from the government hospital to the cremation ground with dignity.
He took the initiative to personally perform the last rites of the newborn with due respect. There is widespread outrage over the biological parents' refusal to claim the body, and the hearse driver is being praised from all quarters as a hero for handling the situation with utmost sensitivity.
Shockingly, the baby's father was present at the cremation ground when the driver, Gaikwad, performed the last rites. He stood there mutely and watched all the proceedings at a distance and then left after the flames had died down.
People who witnessed this incident were deeply moved with mixed emotions, of anger against the father and immense regard for Gaikwad. Gaikwad quipped, "This is the first time in my life I have encountered such a situation."
Premature delivery and death
A baby was delivered in the fourth month of a lady's pregnancy and died on October 13, at a private hospital in the Seven Hills area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the parents and relatives did not come forward to claim the body of this premature baby to take it to the crematorium to perform the final rites.
According to preliminary information, the parents of this baby are originally from Jalgaon district and have been residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The pregnant lady developed a health issue when she was in her fourth month. She had to be admitted to a private hospital. She suffered unbearable pain, and the delivery had to be performed immediately, as per the doctor's advice. However, the baby could not survive and died on Tuesday.
Parents' religious beliefs
After the baby died, the parents and relatives of this child refused to perform the last rites due to their religious beliefs. In fact, the baby's father contacted Devraj Gaikwad, who operates a hearse at the CIDCO N-6 crematorium, and asked him to come to the hospital. He informed him of their baby's death and urged him to take the baby's body to perform the last rites.
Five to six relatives were present at the time, though none of them was willing to accompany the baby. Instead, all the relatives left the premises immediately. Gaikwad said, "I asked the father why they or the relatives were not willing to take the baby and perform the last rites, which should be their right? They said there is some belief which prohibits them from touching a deceased person during Navratri."
Father seemed detached
Gaikwad and other witnesses said the father arrived at the crematorium in a separate auto rickshaw at the time his baby's body was brought to the cremation ground. However, he refused to come close to his baby's body. He is said to have stood approximately 100-150 metres away from the spot where the burial rites took place. Staff members at the cremation ground urged him to go closer so that he could pay his last respects and participate in the rituals.
A staff member said, "He refused and told us to handle everything. When we asked him to return the next day to collect the baby's documents and ashes, he told us categorically he didn't want anything and asked us to keep the documents." He then signed the relevant papers that required his signature and left from the crematorium.
Family plunged in gloom
Usually, the arrival of a newborn family member brings joy and is celebrated by all. However, an unfortunate incident at such times can plunge the family into deep grief. In this particular case, however, Gaikwad noted that the parents showed no signs of sorrow upon learning of the baby's death.