ETV Bharat / state

Parents Refuse To Perform Last Rites Of Newborn Due To Religious Beliefs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Devraj Gaikwad, a hearse driver, set an extraordinary example of social service and humanity by performing the last rites of a new born baby whose parents refused to touch the body due to religious beliefs ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a deeply heart-wrenching incident, parents and family of a one-day baby did not perform the last rites. In such trying circumstances, Devraj Gaikwad, a hearse driver, set an extraordinary example of social service and humanity. After the relatives turned their backs, Gaikwad, with the help of a colleague, transported the infant's body from the government hospital to the cremation ground with dignity.

He took the initiative to personally perform the last rites of the newborn with due respect. There is widespread outrage over the biological parents' refusal to claim the body, and the hearse driver is being praised from all quarters as a hero for handling the situation with utmost sensitivity.

Shockingly, the baby's father was present at the cremation ground when the driver, Gaikwad, performed the last rites. He stood there mutely and watched all the proceedings at a distance and then left after the flames had died down. People who witnessed this incident were deeply moved with mixed emotions, of anger against the father and immense regard for Gaikwad. Gaikwad quipped, "This is the first time in my life I have encountered such a situation." Premature delivery and death A baby was delivered in the fourth month of a lady's pregnancy and died on October 13, at a private hospital in the Seven Hills area of ​​Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the parents and relatives did not come forward to claim the body of this premature baby to take it to the crematorium to perform the final rites. According to preliminary information, the parents of this baby are originally from Jalgaon district and have been residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The pregnant lady developed a health issue when she was in her fourth month. She had to be admitted to a private hospital. She suffered unbearable pain, and the delivery had to be performed immediately, as per the doctor's advice. However, the baby could not survive and died on Tuesday. Parents' religious beliefs