ETV Bharat / state

'Shocked Again': Mamata Slams PM Modi Over 'Swami' Prefix For Sri Ramakrishna Tribute

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday morning, accusing him of being "culturally insensitive” to West Bengal after the Prime Minister posted a tribute on X on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

The controversy today stemmed from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his social media tribute, referred to the 19th-century mystic as "Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.”

Modi wrote on X, “स्वामी रामकृष्ण परमहंस जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने अध्यात्म और साधना को जिस प्रकार जीवनशक्ति के रूप में स्थापित किया, वह हर युग में मानवता का कल्याण करता रहेगा। उनके सुविचार और संदेश सदैव प्रेरणापुंज बने रहेंगे|”

(English translation: “Respectful tributes to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on his birth anniversary. The way he established spirituality and spiritual practice as life forces will continue to benefit humanity in every era. His good thoughts and messages will always remain a source of inspiration.”)

Mamata Banerjee argued that the title "Swami" is improper and historically inaccurate for Sri Ramakrishna. Banerjee noted that in Bengal, Ramakrishna is traditionally revered as "Thakur" (God) or "Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva."

She stated that the prefix "Swami" was meant for his disciples in the Ramakrishna Order (like Swami Vivekananda), whereas the holy trinity of the order is Thakur Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.