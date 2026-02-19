'Shocked Again': Mamata Slams PM Modi Over 'Swami' Prefix For Sri Ramakrishna Tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest nomenclature sparks row in Bengal with CM Mamata Banerjee accusing him of cultural insensitivity.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday morning, accusing him of being "culturally insensitive” to West Bengal after the Prime Minister posted a tribute on X on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.
The controversy today stemmed from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his social media tribute, referred to the 19th-century mystic as "Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.”
Modi wrote on X, “स्वामी रामकृष्ण परमहंस जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने अध्यात्म और साधना को जिस प्रकार जीवनशक्ति के रूप में स्थापित किया, वह हर युग में मानवता का कल्याण करता रहेगा। उनके सुविचार और संदेश सदैव प्रेरणापुंज बने रहेंगे|”
(English translation: “Respectful tributes to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on his birth anniversary. The way he established spirituality and spiritual practice as life forces will continue to benefit humanity in every era. His good thoughts and messages will always remain a source of inspiration.”)
Mamata Banerjee argued that the title "Swami" is improper and historically inaccurate for Sri Ramakrishna. Banerjee noted that in Bengal, Ramakrishna is traditionally revered as "Thakur" (God) or "Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva."
She stated that the prefix "Swami" was meant for his disciples in the Ramakrishna Order (like Swami Vivekananda), whereas the holy trinity of the order is Thakur Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.
Mamata responds on X
“Yet again, our Prime Minister aggressively displays his cultural insensitivity to great figures of Bengal. Today is the janmatithi of Yugavatara (God's incarnation in our age) Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva. While trying to hail the great saint on this occasion, our PM added an unprecedented and improper prefix to the great saint's name, “Swami”!” she wrote.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other regional outfits responded too, urging the Prime Minister not to "discover new prefixes and suffixes" for great Bengali icons.
This incident reignited debates over the perceived misrepresentation of Bengal’s spiritual and cultural heritage by national leaders. The Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, meanwhile, joined the protests, saying on his X handle:
“Swami Ramakrishna !! Are you sure Prime Minister Modi Ji ??? He is Thakur Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadev. 'Swami' is not Ramakrishna. Please correct your post."
Not too long ago, on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Modi had courted another controversy when he addressed literary icon of Bengal Bankim Chandra Chatterjee as 'Bankim-da' in Parliament.
Trinamool MP Saugata Roy immediately corrected the PM in the parliament: "Not Bankim Da, Say Rishi Bankim." The Prime Minister immediately corrected himself saying: “Thank you, I respect your sentiments."