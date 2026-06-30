Shock And Outrage In Bengal's Malda After Ward Boy 'Severs' Infant's Finger In Chanchal Hosital
The kin alleged that instead of the duty nurse, a ward boy attempted to remove the saline IV line, writes Abhishek Saha.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Malda: The finger of a two-and-a-half-month-old infant, who was awaiting discharge after medical formalities, was allegedly severed by a ward boy while he was attempting to remove the saline IV line before her release, triggering shock and outrage in Malda district of West Bengal.
The aggrieved family members alleged that instead of the duty nurse, a ward boy attempted to remove the line, and a slip of the scissors resulted in severing the infant's finger. The incident took place on Monday at Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital. The infant's parents lodged written complaints with both the hospital authorities and the local police station against the ward boy, alleging medical negligence.
Hospital sources revealed that on June 26, Rajmira Khatun, a resident of North Rampur under Harishchandrapur Police Station, had admitted her ailing two-and-a-half-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment. Following the course of treatment, the infant was scheduled to be discharged from Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital on Monday afternoon. The family members alleged that Ujjwal Kumar Saha—a hospital ward boy—attempted to remove the saline IV line from the infant's hand instead of the nurse.
The infant's family claimed that while using scissors to remove the line, the ward boy accidentally cut the thumb of the infant's left hand. Panic ensued among the family members as bleeding started immediately. They alleged that although the nurse on duty was present, she did not remove the line herself but assigned the task to the ward boy.
The infant's uncle, Manjur Alam, said, "My elder brother's daughter had a saline IV line attached to her hand. She was supposed to be discharged on Monday. While the line was being removed, I saw that the nurse assigned the task to a ward boy. While cutting the line, the scissors slipped and severed the child's finger, causing blood to gush out.”
He further alleged that after family members protested against the move, the ward boy shoved and verbally abused them. “We demand a proper investigation into this incident and strict action against those responsible. We also demand proper medical treatment for the infant,” he added.
When asked for details, Sumit Talukdar, the superintendent of Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital, said, "We have received the complaint. I personally visited the hospital to see the child and spoke with the parents and relatives. It is an unfortunate incident. The child had been admitted seven days ago and was in the process of being discharged today. In the meantime, the child was somehow injured while the IV line was being removed. We took immediate action and informed the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of the district.”
He also said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the accused ward boy, and a committee has been constituted to probe the matter. “Action will be taken based on the committee's report,” Talukdar added.
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