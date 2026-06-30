ETV Bharat / state

Shock And Outrage In Bengal's Malda After Ward Boy 'Severs' Infant's Finger In Chanchal Hosital

The infant's family said that while using scissors to remove the line, the ward boy accidentally cut the thumb of the infant's left hand. ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: The finger of a two-and-a-half-month-old infant, who was awaiting discharge after medical formalities, was allegedly severed by a ward boy while he was attempting to remove the saline IV line before her release, triggering shock and outrage in Malda district of West Bengal.

The aggrieved family members alleged that instead of the duty nurse, a ward boy attempted to remove the line, and a slip of the scissors resulted in severing the infant's finger. The incident took place on Monday at Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital. The infant's parents lodged written complaints with both the hospital authorities and the local police station against the ward boy, alleging medical negligence.

Hospital sources revealed that on June 26, Rajmira Khatun, a resident of North Rampur under Harishchandrapur Police Station, had admitted her ailing two-and-a-half-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment. Following the course of treatment, the infant was scheduled to be discharged from Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital on Monday afternoon. The family members alleged that Ujjwal Kumar Saha—a hospital ward boy—attempted to remove the saline IV line from the infant's hand instead of the nurse.

The infant's family claimed that while using scissors to remove the line, the ward boy accidentally cut the thumb of the infant's left hand. Panic ensued among the family members as bleeding started immediately. They alleged that although the nurse on duty was present, she did not remove the line herself but assigned the task to the ward boy.