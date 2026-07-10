Karandlaje Seeks Amit Shah’s Intervention Against Karnataka PRC On Constitutional, Security Grounds
CM Shivakumar recently announced that the state government would issue permanent residential certificates to help eligible citizens pass through the SIR of electoral rolls
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention against the Karnataka PRC, 2026, on constitutional and national security grounds. The MP from Karnataka said the Permanent Residence Certificate undermined the uniform framework governing citizenship and internal security across the country.
Issuing such certificates without proper citizenship verification could facilitate the integration of illegal immigrants into the state's administrative framework, posing a serious threat to national security and public order, she said.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recently announced that the state government would issue permanent residential certificates to help eligible citizens pass through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls currently underway in the state.
Subsequently, the state revenue department issued guidelines on issuing PRCs, which stated that the permanent residential certificate would constitute proof of permanent residence in the state of Karnataka. Citizens can apply for PRCs both online and offline.
"I write this representation seeking your immediate intervention regarding the notification issued by the Government of Karnataka introducing the Karnataka Permanent Residence Certificate, 2026. The notification raises serious constitutional, legal and national security concerns that require urgent examination by the union government," union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises said in a letter to Shah dated July 8.
Stating that the Constitution of India envisages one citizenship for all citizens across the country, she said the introduction of a PRC by the Government of Karnataka was contrary to this constitutional framework, as it sought to create a separate category of "permanent residents" without any constitutional or statutory authority.
"Such a classification is arbitrary, lacks a rational nexus with any legitimate constitutional objective, and violates Article 14 of the Constitution. By creating a separate class of individuals designated as permanent residents, the state government is effectively conferring a distinct legal recognition that has no sanction under the Constitution," she said.
Pointing out that the notification was even more alarming from the perspective of national security, the BJP leader said the eligibility criteria prescribed therein appeared to be primarily based on residence and local verification by revenue authorities.
"However, there is no provision mandating verification of Indian citizenship through the competent central authorities or any robust mechanism to exclude illegal immigrants and foreign nationals," she said.
"Consequently, persons who have illegally entered India or are residing unlawfully in the state may, by producing local documents or through fraudulent means, secure a PRC," she added.
"Once such a certificate is issued, it may be relied upon to obtain various state benefits, government documents, educational admissions, employment opportunities and other entitlements, thereby legitimising illegal residence and frustrating the efforts of the Union Government to identify and remove illegal immigrants," Karandlaje said.
Noting that matters relating to citizenship, foreigners, immigration and internal security fall within the exclusive domain of the union government under the constitution, she said any state-level mechanism that indirectly creates documentary recognition resembling permanent residency status could interfere with these constitutional functions.
Such a move, she added, could also undermine the uniform framework governing citizenship and internal security across the country.
"The issuance of such certificates without proper citizenship verification may also facilitate the integration of illegal immigrants into the administrative framework of the state, posing a serious threat to national security and public order," she said.
"In these circumstances, I humbly request your good office to examine the constitutional validity of the Karnataka PRC, 2026; direct the Government of Karnataka to keep the implementation of the notification in abeyance pending such examination; seek a detailed report from the state government regarding the constitutional and statutory authority under which the notification has been issued," she said.
Karandlaje also urged that no Permanent Residence Certificate be issued without comprehensive verification of Indian citizenship through the competent central agencies, and sought further action as may be necessary to safeguard the constitutional framework, national security and the principle of equality guaranteed under the Constitution of India.
"Considering the far-reaching constitutional implications and the serious concerns relating to national security, I request your immediate intervention in the matter," she said.
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