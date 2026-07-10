ETV Bharat / state

Karandlaje Seeks Amit Shah’s Intervention Against Karnataka PRC On Constitutional, Security Grounds

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention against the Karnataka PRC, 2026, on constitutional and national security grounds. The MP from Karnataka said the Permanent Residence Certificate undermined the uniform framework governing citizenship and internal security across the country.

Issuing such certificates without proper citizenship verification could facilitate the integration of illegal immigrants into the state's administrative framework, posing a serious threat to national security and public order, she said.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recently announced that the state government would issue permanent residential certificates to help eligible citizens pass through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls currently underway in the state.

Subsequently, the state revenue department issued guidelines on issuing PRCs, which stated that the permanent residential certificate would constitute proof of permanent residence in the state of Karnataka. Citizens can apply for PRCs both online and offline.

"I write this representation seeking your immediate intervention regarding the notification issued by the Government of Karnataka introducing the Karnataka Permanent Residence Certificate, 2026. The notification raises serious constitutional, legal and national security concerns that require urgent examination by the union government," union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises said in a letter to Shah dated July 8.

Stating that the Constitution of India envisages one citizenship for all citizens across the country, she said the introduction of a PRC by the Government of Karnataka was contrary to this constitutional framework, as it sought to create a separate category of "permanent residents" without any constitutional or statutory authority.

"Such a classification is arbitrary, lacks a rational nexus with any legitimate constitutional objective, and violates Article 14 of the Constitution. By creating a separate class of individuals designated as permanent residents, the state government is effectively conferring a distinct legal recognition that has no sanction under the Constitution," she said.

Pointing out that the notification was even more alarming from the perspective of national security, the BJP leader said the eligibility criteria prescribed therein appeared to be primarily based on residence and local verification by revenue authorities.

"However, there is no provision mandating verification of Indian citizenship through the competent central authorities or any robust mechanism to exclude illegal immigrants and foreign nationals," she said.