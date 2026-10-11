SHO Among Six Cops Suspended In Jaipur For Assaulting RSS Pracharak
Krishnakant, the RSS pracharak for Sambhar, was returning from Naraina on Saturday evening when a police patrol team mistreated him and took him into custody.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Jaipur: Six police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), have been suspended for assaulting a district pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a patrol and arresting him on charges of disturbing the peace in the Naraina town of Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.
While a departmental inquiry will be conducted against them, the investigation into the case has been entrusted to an officer of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank.
It has been learnt that Krishnakant, the pracharak for Sambhar, was returning from Naraina on Saturday evening when a police patrol team stopped him.
It is alleged that the team members mistreated him and assaulted him when he objected. Subsequently, he was taken to the Naraina police station and arrested for disturbing the peace.
Upon learning about the matter, several RSS volunteers turned up at the police station on Sunday morning to protest. Sambhar Circle Officer Mukesh Joshi and former Phulera MLA Nirmal Chaudhary also visited the Naraina police station to defuse the situation.
Jaipur (Rural) SP Hanuman Prasad Meena said complaints of negligence were received against Naraina SHO Umrao Gurjar, ASIs Omkar and Ramesh, and Constables Kuldeep, Mahipal, and Vinod.
"A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and all six personnel, including the SHO, have been suspended with immediate effect. During the suspension period, they will be posted at the Jaipur Rural District Police Lines and will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the rules," he added.
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