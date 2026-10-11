ETV Bharat / state

SHO Among Six Cops Suspended In Jaipur For Assaulting RSS Pracharak

RSS members protest outside the Naraina police station on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Six police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), have been suspended for assaulting a district pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a patrol and arresting him on charges of disturbing the peace in the Naraina town of Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

While a departmental inquiry will be conducted against them, the investigation into the case has been entrusted to an officer of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank.

It has been learnt that Krishnakant, the pracharak for Sambhar, was returning from Naraina on Saturday evening when a police patrol team stopped him. It is alleged that the team members mistreated him and assaulted him when he objected. Subsequently, he was taken to the Naraina police station and arrested for disturbing the peace.