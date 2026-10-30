ETV Bharat / state

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother Passes Away At 76; 'Day Of Sorrow And Grief', Says Union Minister

Her mortal remains will be laid at her residence at House 9B in Saket Nagar in Bhopal from 11 am to 12 pm for family and relatives to pay the last tributes. After this, her funeral procession will be taken to the minister's native Jait village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, where her last rites will be performed at 3 pm.

Kashi Bai resided in Saket Nagar. According to family members, she had been unwell for some time and was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal, following respiratory complications. She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a week.

Kashi Bai is Chouhan's step-mother. Chouhan lost his biological mother, Sundar Bai, during his childhood. Following her demise, his father, Prem Singh Chouhan, remarried Kashi Bai, who raised Chouhan and his four siblings.

Following his mother's death, Chouhan has cancelled all his scheduled engagements, including a farmers' conference in Raisen on Friday.

Taking to his X handle, Chouhan said, "Today is a day of immense sorrow and grief for our entire family. Our revered mother, Smt. Kashibai Ji, has left us and embarked on her journey to eternity. The departure of a mother leaves behind a void in life that no one can fill. Today, her memories are stirring deep emotions in our hearts. We pray at the divine feet of the Supreme Father that He grant Mother a place in His eternal abode. The last rites of revered Mother will be performed at 3 PM today in the ancestral village of Jait, Sehore district. Om Shanti!"

Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal said that Kashi Bai was admitted to the hospital a week ago. As her condition became critical, doctors decided to place her on ventilator support.

Expressing his condolences on the demise of Chouhan’s mother, former minister and close associate Bhupendra Singh said, "The news of the passing of Smt. Kashibai, the revered mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is deeply saddening. The loss of one's mother is the greatest sorrow in life. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences go out to him and his family. May the Almighty grant a place for her noble soul at His feet and provide the family with the strength to endure this immense sorrow. Humble tributes, Om Shanti."