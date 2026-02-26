ETV Bharat / state

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls For Non-Political Approach In Shankaracharya Row; Advocate Supporting Seer Receives Bomb Threat

Varanasi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday avoided a direct comment on the controversy surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The self-claimed godman is accused of sexually abusing minors and is currently facing a registered case, with the possibility of arrest hanging over him. The seer has denied the allegations and has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming he is being framed as part of a political conspiracy.

Chouhan, when asked about the Shankaracharya row, said, "Politics should not take place at all times. I have come here for worship, and before Baba Vishwanath, everyone is equal, whether Congress or BJP." He added that Holi is a festival of colours and happiness and urged people to forget grievances and celebrate together in harmony and love.

He offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. After performing rituals and chanting 'Har Har Mahadev', he extended Holi greetings to the public and prayed for Lord Vishwanath’s blessings on all citizens. He said that everyone should contribute toward building a proud and developed India.

Meanwhile, the controversy took another turn after senior advocate and Bar Council of India member Shrinath Tripathi, who recently came forward to extend legal support to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, received a bomb threat message on his mobile phone at around 2:23 AM. The message allegedly threatened to blow up both the court premises and the advocate.