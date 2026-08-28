ETV Bharat / state

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gives Call For BJP Government In Punjab, Raises Law & Order, Drug Issues

Amritsar: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who attended the historic Rakhar Punnya fair at Baba Bakala in Amritsar district on Friday, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set up its own stage for the first time, addressed party workers and the public and gave a call for forming a BJP government in Punjab in the Assembly elections, scheduled in February 2027.

Chouhan said the BJP has taken a new pledge from the historic land of Baba Bakala. He said the gathering was not only a political event but a commitment to form a BJP government in Punjab and build a developed state.

Referring to the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Chouhan said the Guru's penance and supreme sacrifice continue to guide society. He said everyone is equal in the house of the Guru, with no distinction between the rich and poor or high and low.

Chouhan said visiting the sacred land of the Guru and getting an opportunity to serve and offer prayers was an experience he would cherish. He also said he prayed for the prosperity, peace and progress of the people of Punjab.

The Union minister also targeted the Punjab government over law and order and the drug menace. He said that while Raksha Bandhan is a sacred occasion, the safety of women in Punjab is a concern.