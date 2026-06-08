YouTuber Flaunts Wealth, Gets Robbed In MP's Shivpuri
Rachna Gurjar flaunted her wealth on her channel. She was robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 8 lakh in the wee hours of Monday.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Shivpuri: Flaunting wealth on social media may get views but it may also prove costly as it did for a woman from Mohani Khyavada village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.
YouTuber Rachna Gurjar flaunted her wealth including jewellery on her channer with abandon. Little had she imagined that she would lost most of what she showed to her viewers as thieves broke into her house and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 8 lakhs. Police said four unidentified miscreants cut the wire of the fencing around Rachna's house, locked her and her family on the upper floor and fled after stealing Rs 1,91,000 in cash, four gold rings, a mangalsutra, a silver bracelet and other valuables.
The thieves also stole three Red Bull (an energy drink) crates containing 72 cans.
Rachna's husband, Udal Singh Gurjar, said, "When I got up at around 2:30 am on Monday to drink water, I found the door of my room on the first floor locked from outside. I checked the CCTV footage on his mobile phone but found nothing."
Udal said the thieves had turned the cameras upwards to prevent their activities from being recorded. "I then called my brother, Girraj. When he arrived at the house, the boundary gate was locked from the inside. Later, my eight-year-old nephew climbed over the boundary wall and unlocked the door, allowing the family to get out," he said.
Narwar police station in-charge Vinay Yadav said various teams have been formed to nab the culprits and the case will be solved soon. He said the CCTV cameras installed at the house did capture some footage of the thieves and the same will be scanned during investigation.
Rachna shares videos of her luxurious home, expensive decorations, gold and silver jewelry, and lifestyle on social media. It is suspected that the thieves may have executed the crime by recceing the house based on information available on social media. However, the police are investigating all aspects, said Yadav.
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