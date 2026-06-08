ETV Bharat / state

YouTuber Flaunts Wealth, Gets Robbed In MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Flaunting wealth on social media may get views but it may also prove costly as it did for a woman from Mohani Khyavada village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

YouTuber Rachna Gurjar flaunted her wealth including jewellery on her channer with abandon. Little had she imagined that she would lost most of what she showed to her viewers as thieves broke into her house and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 8 lakhs. Police said four unidentified miscreants cut the wire of the fencing around Rachna's house, locked her and her family on the upper floor and fled after stealing Rs 1,91,000 in cash, four gold rings, a mangalsutra, a silver bracelet and other valuables.

The thieves also stole three Red Bull (an energy drink) crates containing 72 cans.

Rachna's husband, Udal Singh Gurjar, said, "When I got up at around 2:30 am on Monday to drink water, I found the door of my room on the first floor locked from outside. I checked the CCTV footage on his mobile phone but found nothing."