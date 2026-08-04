Shivpuri District Malnutrition Crisis: MP Govt Identifies 92 More Affected Children
92 malnourished children have recently been identified of which 20 have been admitted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) of the District Hospital.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Shivpuri: Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh is battling a high incidence of malnutrition, according to latest data of the state Health Department. It has revealed that 92 malnourished children have recently been identified of which 20 have been admitted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) of the District Hospital. The situation is so critical that three of them are being treated at the Hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).
It is learnt that one of the malnourished children from Nayakheda village in Pohri weighed just 6 kg at the age of four years. He has been hospitalized for the last several days and is fighting for his life. His mother, Kavita said, "The child was continuously losing weight. He suffered from vomiting and diarrhea and was not eating anything. He has been admitted here for 10 days and now his condition has improved somewhat. He is even eating now."
The Madhya Pradesh government is spending approximately Rs 1,400 crore annually to combat malnutrition. The budget for daily nutrition for severely underweight children through Anganwadis has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 12 per child. Despite this, cases of malnutrition continue to emerge pointing at lack of proper diet, timely treatment and awareness at the grassroots level.
Civil Surgeon Dr. RP Singh Chauhan said, "Currently, 20 children are admitted to Shivpuri District Hospital of which 10 are in the severely malnourished category. They are being continuously monitored and their condition is improving."
Women and Child Development Officer D.S. Jadoun disclosed that despite administrative interventions and ‘Dastak Abhiyan’ being carried out in the Shivpuri district, block-wise data shows a dismal picture. While 20 cases have been reported at the District Hospital, 15 have been reported from Karera and 12 from Narwar. These are the worst affected.
"Even though the state government is spending Rs 1,400 crore annually on nutritional supplements, lack of awareness and proper care on the ground makes improvement a distant dream," the official added.
Sources disclosed that malnutrition in the Shivpuri district is a severe, ongoing crisis, heavily affecting marginalized tribal communities like the Sahariya tribe that bears the highest burden, with high rates of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) recorded among children under five years of age.
Local administration tracking highlights blocks like Shivpuri, Karera, Pohri and Narvor with high numbers of severely underweight children. It has been found that high rates of anemia and poor nutritional intake among pregnant and lactating mothers lead to low birth weight and frail infants.