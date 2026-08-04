ETV Bharat / state

Shivpuri District Malnutrition Crisis: MP Govt Identifies 92 More Affected Children

Shivpuri: Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh is battling a high incidence of malnutrition, according to latest data of the state Health Department. It has revealed that 92 malnourished children have recently been identified of which 20 have been admitted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) of the District Hospital. The situation is so critical that three of them are being treated at the Hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

It is learnt that one of the malnourished children from Nayakheda village in Pohri weighed just 6 kg at the age of four years. He has been hospitalized for the last several days and is fighting for his life. His mother, Kavita said, "The child was continuously losing weight. He suffered from vomiting and diarrhea and was not eating anything. He has been admitted here for 10 days and now his condition has improved somewhat. He is even eating now."

The Madhya Pradesh government is spending approximately Rs 1,400 crore annually to combat malnutrition. The budget for daily nutrition for severely underweight children through Anganwadis has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 12 per child. Despite this, cases of malnutrition continue to emerge pointing at lack of proper diet, timely treatment and awareness at the grassroots level.

Civil Surgeon Dr. RP Singh Chauhan said, "Currently, 20 children are admitted to Shivpuri District Hospital of which 10 are in the severely malnourished category. They are being continuously monitored and their condition is improving."