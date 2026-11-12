ETV Bharat / state

'The Only Crime Is He Built University For Poor, He's A Muslim': SP Leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Meets Azam Khan In Ghaziabad Jail

File photo of Shivpal Singh Yadav ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said that senior leader Azam Khan, who is lodged in jail, is facing action because he is a Muslim and built a university for poor children.

After meeting Khan at the Ghaziabad District Jail on Thursday, Yadav said that Khan is being subjected to harassment and false cases are being continuously filed against him. "We have full faith in the judiciary and are hopeful that he will be granted relief. All the cases filed against him are fabricated. His only crime is that he established a university for children from poor families of marginalised sections of the society and he is a Muslim," the SP leader said.

He noted that Khan has served as an MLA for 10 terms, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government four times, and an MP twice. "I am also a sitting MLA and have served as a minister in previous governments yet the meeting with Khan took place behind a wire mesh partition in the jail," he said. He alleged that there have been multiple attempts at the police station level and elsewhere to take Khan's life. "Despite this, Azam Khan remains steadfast; he is with the Samajwadi Party and will always remain so. His family is also being mistreated," Yadav said.