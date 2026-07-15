ETV Bharat / state

Shivamogga's Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Becomes First In South India To Receive Three ISO Certifications

Located in the Durgigudi Park area of Shivamogga, the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt has been serving devotees for decades through religious, educational, charitable, and social welfare activities.

The certifications were conferred after a six-month assessment by an international certification body, which evaluated the mutt's administrative systems on all the parameters.

Shivamogga: In a first for South India, the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Shivamogga has been awarded three internationally recognised ISO certifications for excellence in quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety management.

These globally accepted certifications recognise organisations that maintain high standards of quality, transparency, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety. While such certifications are commonly awarded to industries and service organisations, the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt is believed to be the first Hindu mutt to receive all three based on an independent evaluation of its administration and public service.

During the assessment, the certification agency examined the mutt's management practices, religious and cultural programmes, devotee services, cleanliness, financial transparency, medical camps, school adoption initiatives, and various community welfare activities.

The mutt has announced plans to expand its social outreach by organising more health camps, extending educational assistance to students, promoting environmental conservation, strengthening cultural and spiritual programmes, and launching additional community welfare initiatives.

Speaking about the achievement, H.V. Suresh of the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Seva Samiti said, "When representatives of the ISO certification body first approached us, we did not pay much attention. They independently visited the mutt, observed our daily rituals, interacted with devotees, inspected the Thursday special pooja, and reviewed the hygiene management. Only then did we understand the importance of the certification process. After we submitted the required documents, we received the certificates last week. The process lasted six months, although we became aware of it only about two months ago. This recognition belongs to our devotees, whose dedicated service to Sri Raghavendra Swamy made it possible.”

Treasurer Guruprasad said, "The evaluators visited us without our knowledge, interacted with devotees, assessed our services and finally granted the certifications."