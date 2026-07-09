Shivamogga: PG Owner, 3 Others Held A Year After They Buried A Girl's Body Who Died By Suicide
When the police exhumed the body after the accused showed the spot, only the victim's skull and bones were found in the suitcase.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Shivamogga: Karnataka police have arrested four people, including the owner of a PG accommodation for allegedly burying a body of a 16-year-old girl, who died by suicide, without informing the police.
After registering a missing person case, the Shikaripura police investigated and arrested Saubhagya, the PG owner, her husband Ganganaik and their friends Ranjitha and Piryanaik, in connection with the case.
On July 3, 2026, Paramesh, a resident of Taralaghatta in Shikaripura taluk, filed a complaint with the Shikaripura town police station, stating his daughter Sangeeta had been missing since June 18, 2025. Since then, the police have launched an investigation.
As the investigation progressed, police learnt that Sangeetha, the victim, was staying at the PG run by Saubhagya. Sangeeta worked in a beauty parlour. A woman named Ranjitha had admitted Sangeeta to this PG.
According to police, the deceased Sangeeta engaged in backbiting involving Ranjitha and Saubhagya. This led to a fight between them. Then Saubhagya, Ganga Naik, Ranjitha and Piryanaik called Sangeeta and scolded her. Upset, Sangeeta died by suicide in her PG room the same day. Scared by Sangeeta's suicide, the four packed her body in a suitcase and buried it in a forest under Siddapur police station limits in Uttara Kannada district. After that, the accused never discussed it.
However, Ranjitha and Piryanaik recently fought. Ranjitha, angry with Piryanaik, told Sangeeta's father, Parameshwara, about what had happened. Consequently, Parameshwara Naik filed a complaint at the Shikaripura town police station stating that his daughter was missing. When a complaint was registered and an investigation was conducted, the involvement of the accused came to light.
Shivamogga SP Nikhil B said that the girl's father filed a complaint at the Shikaripura town police station on July 3, 2026. The complaint stated that she had been missing since June 18, 2025.
Investigation revealed that the girl died by suicide in the PG on June 18, 2025. However, without informing anyone, Saubhagya, her husband Ganganayak, Ranjitha and Piryanayak took the girl's body in a suitcase and buried it near Mavinagundi.
Further, he said that as the investigation continued, it came to light that Sangeeta had not spoken on the phone for the past year. It was found that she had last spoken to Ranjitha.
"During the interrogation, everyone confessed to the crime and revealed the truth. The accused showed the burial site, and when the body was exhumed, only her skull and bones were found in the suitcase. Since the case is still in the investigation stage, we cannot give more information at the moment," SP said.
Paramesh said that he and his daughter were living at his sister's house because their own house had collapsed. He stated that Nagaraj and Ummakka came to him and said that their sister's PG was in Shikaripura and Sangeeta could stay there.
"They said that they would take care of his health and household expenses, and they took my daughter with them," added Paramesh.
"When I went to the PG and asked where my daughter was, they said that my daughter had run away. I asked them why they didn't tell me. Whenever I called them, they would say that she is in Bengaluru," Paramesh said while appealing for justice for his daughter's death.