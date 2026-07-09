ETV Bharat / state

Shivamogga: PG Owner, 3 Others Held A Year After They Buried A Girl's Body Who Died By Suicide

Shivamogga: Karnataka police have arrested four people, including the owner of a PG accommodation for allegedly burying a body of a 16-year-old girl, who died by suicide, without informing the police.

After registering a missing person case, the Shikaripura police investigated and arrested Saubhagya, the PG owner, her husband Ganganaik and their friends Ranjitha and Piryanaik, in connection with the case.

On July 3, 2026, Paramesh, a resident of Taralaghatta in Shikaripura taluk, filed a complaint with the Shikaripura town police station, stating his daughter Sangeeta had been missing since June 18, 2025. Since then, the police have launched an investigation.

As the investigation progressed, police learnt that Sangeetha, the victim, was staying at the PG run by Saubhagya. Sangeeta worked in a beauty parlour. A woman named Ranjitha had admitted Sangeeta to this PG.

According to police, the deceased Sangeeta engaged in backbiting involving Ranjitha and Saubhagya. This led to a fight between them. Then Saubhagya, Ganga Naik, Ranjitha and Piryanaik called Sangeeta and scolded her. Upset, Sangeeta died by suicide in her PG room the same day. Scared by Sangeeta's suicide, the four packed her body in a suitcase and buried it in a forest under Siddapur police station limits in Uttara Kannada district. After that, the accused never discussed it.

However, Ranjitha and Piryanaik recently fought. Ranjitha, angry with Piryanaik, told Sangeeta's father, Parameshwara, about what had happened. Consequently, Parameshwara Naik filed a complaint at the Shikaripura town police station stating that his daughter was missing. When a complaint was registered and an investigation was conducted, the involvement of the accused came to light.

Shivamogga SP Nikhil B said that the girl's father filed a complaint at the Shikaripura town police station on July 3, 2026. The complaint stated that she had been missing since June 18, 2025.