ETV Bharat / state

Shivakumar Writes To Modi, Seeks Special Financial Package For Bengaluru, Drought Relief For Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special financial package for Bengaluru's infrastructure development, expedited drought relief for the state, and the Centre's intervention to address sugarcane farmers' demands.

In his letter dated November 4, written in response to Modi's greetings on Karnataka Rajyotsava, Shivakumar thanked Modi for acknowledging Karnataka's rich history, culture and contributions to nation-building.

"Karnataka has always stood at the forefront of India's growth and progress.....We are not asking for special privileges. We are seeking our rightful share, fair treatment and the support that our State deserves," he wrote ahead of Modi's proposed visit to Karnataka to inaugurate the Pink Line of Namma Metro.

Seeking greater Central assistance for Bengaluru, he said the city's growing population and economic activity had placed enormous pressure on its roads, public transport and civic infrastructure.

"The city that has contributed so much to India's growth deserves the infrastructure and support it needs to grow further," he said, requesting a special financial package.

Shivakumar also said the state was discussing increased financing and innovative funding mechanisms with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and seeking defence land at appropriate prices to ease Bengaluru's traffic congestion.

He urged the Centre to expedite approvals and financial assistance for pending irrigation projects, including Mekedatu, Kalasa-Banduri, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Yettinahole.

On Mekedatu, he said the project was crucial to meet drinking water requirements in southern Karnataka and would help store surplus water while ensuring Tamil Nadu received its rightful share.

"We firmly believe that this project can move forward through mutual understanding and cooperation between the two neighbouring States," he said.

The state had submitted proposals under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme and was awaiting approvals, he said. Shivakumar also sought pending funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission and higher allocations for rural development and drinking water projects.

Shivakumar said Karnataka had 101.10 lakh rural households, of which 90.61 lakh had tap connections by September 2026, covering 89.52 per cent of households. The government had planned 160 new multi-village drinking water schemes to address water shortages.

Highlighting Bengaluru's global standing in technology and innovation, he referred to the proposed AI university in the city and sought the Centre's partnership and co-financing. He also reiterated the demand for an AIIMS in Raichur to improve healthcare and medical education in the Kalyana Karnataka region.