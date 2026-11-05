Shivakumar Writes To Modi, Seeks Special Financial Package For Bengaluru, Drought Relief For Karnataka
In response to PM Modi's greetings on Karnataka Rajyotsava, in his letter, Shivakumar thanked him for acknowledging state's rich history, culture and contributions to nation-building.
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special financial package for Bengaluru's infrastructure development, expedited drought relief for the state, and the Centre's intervention to address sugarcane farmers' demands.
In his letter dated November 4, written in response to Modi's greetings on Karnataka Rajyotsava, Shivakumar thanked Modi for acknowledging Karnataka's rich history, culture and contributions to nation-building.
"Karnataka has always stood at the forefront of India's growth and progress.....We are not asking for special privileges. We are seeking our rightful share, fair treatment and the support that our State deserves," he wrote ahead of Modi's proposed visit to Karnataka to inaugurate the Pink Line of Namma Metro.
Seeking greater Central assistance for Bengaluru, he said the city's growing population and economic activity had placed enormous pressure on its roads, public transport and civic infrastructure.
"The city that has contributed so much to India's growth deserves the infrastructure and support it needs to grow further," he said, requesting a special financial package.
Shivakumar also said the state was discussing increased financing and innovative funding mechanisms with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and seeking defence land at appropriate prices to ease Bengaluru's traffic congestion.
He urged the Centre to expedite approvals and financial assistance for pending irrigation projects, including Mekedatu, Kalasa-Banduri, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Yettinahole.
On Mekedatu, he said the project was crucial to meet drinking water requirements in southern Karnataka and would help store surplus water while ensuring Tamil Nadu received its rightful share.
"We firmly believe that this project can move forward through mutual understanding and cooperation between the two neighbouring States," he said.
The state had submitted proposals under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme and was awaiting approvals, he said. Shivakumar also sought pending funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission and higher allocations for rural development and drinking water projects.
Shivakumar said Karnataka had 101.10 lakh rural households, of which 90.61 lakh had tap connections by September 2026, covering 89.52 per cent of households. The government had planned 160 new multi-village drinking water schemes to address water shortages.
Highlighting Bengaluru's global standing in technology and innovation, he referred to the proposed AI university in the city and sought the Centre's partnership and co-financing. He also reiterated the demand for an AIIMS in Raichur to improve healthcare and medical education in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
On sugarcane farmers' issues, Shivakumar referred to a meeting held on October 26 with growers, farmer leaders and sugar mill representatives. According to the letter, all 81 operating sugar mills used digital weighbridges, mill laboratories were inspected twice a month, and the average sugar recovery rate rose to 11.09 per cent in 2025-26. The state paid 99.85 per cent of sugarcane dues for the year.
Sugarcane farmers demand a price based on the production cost + 50 per cent formula recommended by the National Commission on Farmers and to restore the base recovery rate for Fair and Remunerative Price to 9.5 per cent, requiring Central intervention.
He urged the Centre to revise the MSP of sugar, unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019, review the 22 October 2026 ethanol directive and revise ethanol prices for sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses, unchanged since 2022-23. He also sought separate minimum selling prices for domestic and commercial sugar.
The letter highlighted the drought situation, with the state declaring 226 of 240 taluks drought-affected following an assessment under the Manual for Drought Management, 2020. Karnataka received 551 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30, 2026, against the normal 852 mm, a deficit of 35 per cent. "This was the second-lowest South-West Monsoon rainfall in the last 70 years since 1956," he said.
Shivakumar said 237 taluks have experienced three or more consecutive weeks without adequate rainfall, while nearly 11.97 lakh hectares remained unsown against the target of 84.10 lakh hectares.
Combined live storage in major reservoirs stood at around 529 TMC against 814 TMC capacity. Drinking water was supplied through 227 tankers and 720 hired borewells in 861 villages, while around 2,300 gram panchayats were expected to face shortages in the coming months.
The state had released Rs 2,500 per farmer from its own resources and submitted a memorandum seeking Central assistance, he said. "I request the Union Government to kindly expedite the release of the assistance sought in the State's memorandum to assist affected farmers without delay," he said.
Shivakumar reiterated his request for an appointment with Modi for an all-party delegation to discuss drought relief and sugarcane farmers' demands.
"The Central team has already visited the State and discussed with farmers and officials. Our delegation would like to brief you on this issue and also seek your help in a positive increase of prices for farmers and thereby increasing their incomes," he said.
Emphasising cooperative federalism, Shivakumar urged Modi to consider the state's concerns, including those of farmers awaiting relief, families seeking drinking water and citizens demanding better urban infrastructure.
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