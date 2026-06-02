Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Meet Congress Top Brass Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony
The Karnataka CM-designate said the Gandhi family played a defining role in his political journey through the faith they placed in him at different times.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday.
The duo met the high command at Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in the presence of Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. The meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, comes amid speculations over the names of those who will be sworn in along with Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
"Met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today, along with Siddaramaiah," Shivakumar wrote in a post on X.
Sharing a photograph of their meeting along with the post, he wrote, "Together for the people, together for progress."
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said the Gandhi family has played a defining role in his political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in him at different stages of his life.
"For me, the Gandhi family represents different dimensions of leadership: recognising potential, standing by people in difficult times, listening with empathy, and inspiring others through conviction and service. As someone who began as a grassroots worker and has been entrusted today with the responsibility of leading Karnataka, I remain profoundly grateful for their trust and encouragement," he wrote on X.
Referring to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said, "Sonia Gandhi avaru taught me another important lesson in leadership. True leaders do not stand by you only during moments of success; they stand beside you during your most difficult times, offering strength, encouragement and unwavering support. Her faith in me during challenging phases of my journey is something I will always cherish."
The Gandhi family has played a defining role in my political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in me at different stages of my life.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 2, 2026
I often reflect on Shri Rajiv Gandhi avaru, who saw potential in a young worker even before I could see it… pic.twitter.com/vHqOHvNYQY
"Rahul Gandhi avaru has been a constant source of guidance and inspiration. His willingness to listen, his conviction in democratic values, and his vision for a more inclusive and compassionate India continue to motivate leaders like me. His support has been a strong pillar throughout my public life," Shivakumar said, adding that he will continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah in a post on X wrote, "Participated in a meeting held at the residence of President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar."
Till the filing of this report, the Congress has not issued any official statement about the meeting.
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