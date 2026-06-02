ETV Bharat / state

Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Meet Congress Top Brass Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday.

The duo met the high command at Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in the presence of Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. The meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, comes amid speculations over the names of those who will be sworn in along with Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"Met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today, along with Siddaramaiah," Shivakumar wrote in a post on X.

Sharing a photograph of their meeting along with the post, he wrote, "Together for the people, together for progress."

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said the Gandhi family has played a defining role in his political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in him at different stages of his life.