Shivakumar Seeks Over Rs 22,000 Crore From Centre For Drought Compensation
The CM said Karnataka recorded its second-lowest rainfall in 70 years with crops across 58 lakh hectares affected and estimated loss of Rs 62,482 crore.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the financial responsibility between the Centre and state government must be shared fairly in implementation of metro rail projects. He also sought Rs 22,400.58 crore in drought compensation under National Disaster Response Fund.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line and launched or dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka. The projects span metro rail, railways, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure and waste management.
Addressing the event at Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB), Shivakumar said the Pink Line would take Bengaluru’s metro network beyond the 100-km milestone. He said the state aims to expand the network to 500 km and called for a fairer sharing of the financial burden between the Centre and the state.
Shivakumar said Karnataka bears the cost of land acquisition and utility shifting, pays 100 per cent of state taxes and 50 per cent of Central taxes, and also meets foreign loan repayments and most cost escalations. He urged the Centre to share operational cash losses and foreign-exchange risks, ensure timely approvals and review projects through the PRAGATI platform.
Sharing key highlights from my address at IIMB Auditorium in Bengaluru today, following the inauguration of the Namma Metro Pink Line and the launch of various development projects. https://t.co/phdGTaBOSq— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 13, 2026
He also sought project reports based on current market rates, long-term loans denominated in rupees and a national technical institution to standardise metro technology and safety while promoting indigenous systems.
“The benefits of Metro are shared by everyone. Therefore, its financial burden must also be shared fairly,” the Chief Minister said. He added that a good metro network would mean spending less time in traffic and more time with family.
Shivakumar submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 22,400.58 crore in drought compensation under the National Disaster Response Fund. He said Karnataka had recorded its second-lowest rainfall in 70 years, with 226 of the state’s 240 taluks declared drought-hit. Crops across 58 lakh hectares were affected, with the estimated loss put at Rs 62,482 crore.
The Chief Minister also raised the concerns of sugarcane growers, who are seeking a fair and remunerative price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for the 2026-27 season, against the announced rate of Rs 3,650. He sought an increase in the sugar minimum support price, which has remained at Rs 31 per kg since 2019, and a fair allocation of ethanol production.
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಇರುವವರೆಗೂ ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ ಹೆಸರು ಅಮರ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು.. ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ ಕನಸಿನ ಮಹಾನಗರ. ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ಜನರ ಕನಸುಗಳಿಗೆ ನೆಲೆ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟ ಜಾಗ. ಇಂತಹ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ನಗರದ ನಿರ್ಮಾತೃ, ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿಯ ಮಹಾನ್ ನಾಯಕ ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆಯನ್ನು ಗೌರವಾನ್ವಿತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಮರಣಿಕೆಯಾಗಿ ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಿದ್ದು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಕ್ಷಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮದ ಗುರುತುಗಳಿವೆ..! #NadaprabhuKempegowda— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 13, 2026
On board the Pink Line. Exceptional infrastructure for a vibrant city like Bengaluru. ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಮಾರ್ಗ ಮೆಟ್ರೋದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಯಣ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಂತಹ ಚೈತನ್ಯಶೀಲ ನಗರಕ್ಕೆ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಮೂಲಸೌಕರ್ಯ. https://t.co/ZCmO5IajS6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2026