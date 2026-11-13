ETV Bharat / state

Shivakumar Seeks Over Rs 22,000 Crore From Centre For Drought Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line and launched or dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka. The projects span metro rail, railways, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure and waste management. Addressing the event at Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB), Shivakumar said the Pink Line would take Bengaluru’s metro network beyond the 100-km milestone. He said the state aims to expand the network to 500 km and called for a fairer sharing of the financial burden between the Centre and the state. Shivakumar said Karnataka bears the cost of land acquisition and utility shifting, pays 100 per cent of state taxes and 50 per cent of Central taxes, and also meets foreign loan repayments and most cost escalations. He urged the Centre to share operational cash losses and foreign-exchange risks, ensure timely approvals and review projects through the PRAGATI platform.

He also sought project reports based on current market rates, long-term loans denominated in rupees and a national technical institution to standardise metro technology and safety while promoting indigenous systems.



“The benefits of Metro are shared by everyone. Therefore, its financial burden must also be shared fairly,” the Chief Minister said. He added that a good metro network would mean spending less time in traffic and more time with family.



Shivakumar submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 22,400.58 crore in drought compensation under the National Disaster Response Fund. He said Karnataka had recorded its second-lowest rainfall in 70 years, with 226 of the state’s 240 taluks declared drought-hit. Crops across 58 lakh hectares were affected, with the estimated loss put at Rs 62,482 crore.



The Chief Minister also raised the concerns of sugarcane growers, who are seeking a fair and remunerative price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for the 2026-27 season, against the announced rate of Rs 3,650. He sought an increase in the sugar minimum support price, which has remained at Rs 31 per kg since 2019, and a fair allocation of ethanol production.

Among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister were the Koppal-II and Gadag-II transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 4,450 crore and designed to support 2 GW of renewable energy, and a Rs 1,370-crore transmission project in Bidar with capacity to evacuate 2.5 GW of solar power.The foundation stone was laid for renewable energy transmission projects covering Davanagere, Chitradurga and Ballari, involving an investment of Rs 3,450 crore, along with another transmission-strengthening project costing more than Rs 1,100 crore.Four railway stations Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road were included under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Prime Minister also dedicated the 45-km Bagalkote-Vandal doubling section, part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi project, and the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya ghat section. With this, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route has been electrified.Modi flagged off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, which will connect destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murudeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar.The Prime Minister also dedicated India’s largest underground LPG storage cavern at Mangaluru, built at a cost of more than Rs 850 crore with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes. A 9.4-km pipeline connects the facility to the New Mangalore Port. The ₹330-crore MRPL Devanagundi terminal near Bengaluru was also dedicated.The foundation stone was laid for a GAIL compressed biogas plant at Haralakunte in Bengaluru. The Rs 160-crore facility will initially process 300 tonnes of municipal waste a day to produce 12.6 tonnes of compressed biogas, with provision to expand its capacity to 500 tonnes.Highlighting Karnataka’s contribution to the country’s development, Shivakumar recalled the state’s early milestones in hydroelectric power, aviation, industrial policy and technology. He cited the 1902 Shivanasamudra power project supplying electricity to the Kolar Gold Fields, Bengaluru’s early electrification, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s aircraft manufacturing, and the establishment of Texas Instruments’ first global research and development centre in India in Bengaluru.He said Karnataka has the country’s largest chip-design centre, the world’s second-largest AI and machine-learning talent pool and Asia’s second-largest AI technology cluster after Beijing. The state produces around 1.5 lakh engineers annually, while women account for 37 per cent of its industrial workforce, compared with the national average of 18 per cent.“Metro connects two places, but cooperation connects governments and people. Only when the Centre and states move together can the nation progress,” Shivakumar said, invoking Basavanna’s “Kayakave Kailasa” and Kuvempu’s “Vishwamanava” as guiding ideals.