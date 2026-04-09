Shivakumar Calls Vijay An Immature Politician, Questions TVK Chief's Political Acumen
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister sharpened his attack on TVK chief on a day when the Tamil Nadu Congress released its poll manifesto.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Chennai: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a swipe at TVK leader Vijay, saying politics is akin to agriculture and it does not yield immediate results.
Shivakumar’s comment came on Thursday, a day when the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee released its election manifesto here at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party's headquarters. Shivakumar released the manifesto in the presence of Girish Chodankar, the AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu.
During his interaction with the media, when he was asked about reports suggesting that genuine Congress cadres were gravitating towards Vijay's TVK party, he said, "Vijay is an immature politician. He lacks political maturity.”
He continued, “While the Trinamool Congress or the Moopanar Congress might be with him, the Indian National Congress is certainly not. The Congress party stands with the DMK. Politics is like agriculture; it does not yield immediate results. One cannot achieve anything significant in just a day or a week."
Shivakumar claimed that the manifesto released by the Tamil Nadu Congress caters to all sections of society. The Congress party has always prioritised the welfare of women and the general public.
“We will prioritise filling 300,000 vacant government positions. Tamil Nadu is a state of immense historical significance. Therefore, we will place special emphasis on developing its spiritual tourism sector. New tourist destinations will be established,” Shivakumar pointed out.
Furthermore, he noted that during the tenure of the Congress-led coalition government, initiatives regarding employment generation, food security, education, and the Right to Information Act were implemented in the state.
In contrast, the BJP has failed to fully fulfil the promises it made, he said and added that the people of Tamil Nadu should vote for the DMK-Congress alliance.