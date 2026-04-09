ETV Bharat / state

Shivakumar Calls Vijay An Immature Politician, Questions TVK Chief's Political Acumen

Chennai: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a swipe at TVK leader Vijay, saying politics is akin to agriculture and it does not yield immediate results.

Shivakumar’s comment came on Thursday, a day when the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee released its election manifesto here at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party's headquarters. Shivakumar released the manifesto in the presence of Girish Chodankar, the AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

During his interaction with the media, when he was asked about reports suggesting that genuine Congress cadres were gravitating towards Vijay's TVK party, he said, "Vijay is an immature politician. He lacks political maturity.”

He continued, “While the Trinamool Congress or the Moopanar Congress might be with him, the Indian National Congress is certainly not. The Congress party stands with the DMK. Politics is like agriculture; it does not yield immediate results. One cannot achieve anything significant in just a day or a week."