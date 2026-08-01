ETV Bharat / state

Shivakumar Appeals Against Cauvery Protests, Says Kabini Water Can't Be Held Back If Reservoir Full

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to organisations opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu to withdraw their proposed agitation, saying water cannot be retained once the Kabini reservoir reaches full capacity and warned protesters not to endanger their lives.

The chief minister, who was speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport amid protests over the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, also accused the BJP of "politicising" the issue.

He asserted that Karnataka would protect farmers' interests while abiding by court orders, and said the state had secured a "major victory" in the Supreme Court on the Mekedatu project. "Kabini reservoir is filling up. Once a dam is full, water has to be released. It is impossible to hold it back. I humbly appeal to those planning to agitate against the release of water to withdraw their decision," he said.

Noting that officials were providing hourly updates on the reservoir, Shivakumar said the inflow into Kabini had touched 40,000 cusecs and nature could not be controlled by human decisions.

"Even if we decide not to release water, once the reservoir is full, it is impossible to hold it back. Protesters should not go near the points where water is being released. The force of the water can sweep you away. No one should lie down in the path of flowing water," he said.

Appealing against a bandh or protests, the CM said democratic protests were respected but should not disrupt public life or the legal framework, adding that people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were citizens of the same country.

Shivakumar said successive governments led by former chief ministers S Bangarappa, S M Krishna, H D Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah had taken decisions based on prevailing circumstances during similar crises.

"There is an order to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, and the Supreme Court has upheld it. We must respect the court's order while also protecting the interests of our farmers. Our government is committed to safeguarding the welfare of Karnataka's farmers," he said.