ETV Bharat / state

Shivakumar Allocates Portfolios For Newly Inducted Ministers Ahead Of Legislature Session

Bengaluru: Nine days after their swearing-in, 19 new ministers in Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's cabinet were allocated portfolios on Wednesday. After several rounds of deliberations with the party high command and the state leadership, Shivakumar allotted portfolios to 19 ministers who took the oath on August 3.

While senior minister Laxman Savadi got the cooperation portfolio, Zameer Ahmed Khan has been continued as a housing minister. Ministers Madhu Bangarappa, Santosh Lad and S S Mallikarjun have also managed to retain the primary and secondary education, labour and employment and Mines & Geology and Horticulture portfolios respectively. Shivaraj Tangadagi has also retained the Kannada & Culture portfolio along with the Backwards Classes Welfare.

Basavaraj Rayareddy has been allocated the Higher Education portfolio, while Narendra Swamy has been given the agriculture.

First-time ministers Rizwan Arshad, K S Basavantappa, Ajay Singh, Viayanand Kashappanavar, H C Balakrishna and K M Shivalingegowda have been given the food and civil supplies, Muzrai and fisheries, minor irrigation and science and technology, small scale industries and public enterprises, municipal administration and excise portfolios respectively. Another first-time MLA, C Raghumurthy, has been allocated ST Welfare.

Shivakumar has also made an effort to pacify some senior ministers who took the oath on June 3 along with him by allotting them portfolios of their choice.