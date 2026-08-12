Shivakumar Allocates Portfolios For Newly Inducted Ministers Ahead Of Legislature Session
The portfolios of two Ministers, who were unhappy with what was assigned to them, have been changed.
By Anil Gejji
Published : August 12, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: Nine days after their swearing-in, 19 new ministers in Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's cabinet were allocated portfolios on Wednesday. After several rounds of deliberations with the party high command and the state leadership, Shivakumar allotted portfolios to 19 ministers who took the oath on August 3.
While senior minister Laxman Savadi got the cooperation portfolio, Zameer Ahmed Khan has been continued as a housing minister. Ministers Madhu Bangarappa, Santosh Lad and S S Mallikarjun have also managed to retain the primary and secondary education, labour and employment and Mines & Geology and Horticulture portfolios respectively. Shivaraj Tangadagi has also retained the Kannada & Culture portfolio along with the Backwards Classes Welfare.
Basavaraj Rayareddy has been allocated the Higher Education portfolio, while Narendra Swamy has been given the agriculture.
First-time ministers Rizwan Arshad, K S Basavantappa, Ajay Singh, Viayanand Kashappanavar, H C Balakrishna and K M Shivalingegowda have been given the food and civil supplies, Muzrai and fisheries, minor irrigation and science and technology, small scale industries and public enterprises, municipal administration and excise portfolios respectively. Another first-time MLA, C Raghumurthy, has been allocated ST Welfare.
Shivakumar has also made an effort to pacify some senior ministers who took the oath on June 3 along with him by allotting them portfolios of their choice.
Senior minister Cheluvarayaswamy has been given the major and medium irrigation portfolio, which was held by minister Ramalingareddy since June 4. Reddy was upset with the water resources portfolio, and he had been demanding a change. Reddy has now been given the forest, ecology and environment portfolio.
Senior Minister K H Muniyappa has also been shifted to the social welfare department. He was the food and civil supplies minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. B Nagendra, whose resignation the opposition parties are seeking owing to an FIR against him in the Valmiki funds scam, was allocated the planning and statistics portfolio. Rudrappa Lamani was given Sugar and Textiles.
Keeping with precedence, Shivakumar retained finance, information, law and parliamentary affairs and all urban local bodies falling under the Bengaluru Development Authority and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
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