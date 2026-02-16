ETV Bharat / state

Shivaji-Tipu Remarks Row: FIRs Against BJP, Congress Workers For Violence In Pune

Pune: Pune police have registered two separate cases against the BJP and Congress city chiefs and several other party workers after violence over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks equating' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, officials said on Monday.

Stones were hurled during the BJP workers' confrontation with Congress activists in Pune on Sunday while they protested against Sapkal's comments. Nine persons, including workers of the rival parties, two police personnel and two journalists, were injured, they said.

Following cross-complaints, FIRs have been registered against several local BJP and Congress workers under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 189 (unlawful assembly) and 324(4) (mischief), a police official said.

One case has been lodged against BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, its local youth wing chief Dushyant Mohol and 50 to 60 other party workers. Another case is against Congress city head Arvind Shinde, two other local leaders and some unidentified party workers, the official said.