ETV Bharat / state

Shiva Sharma Death Case: Uttar Pradesh Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against Absconding Shraddha Dubey, Two Others

Lucknow: A court in Uttar Pradesh has issued non-bailable warrants against social media influencer Shraddha Dubey and two others in connection with the death of her live-in partner and businessman Shiva Sharma, police said on Saturday.

Sharma died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartment, located near Balu Adda in the Hazratganj area. Dubey, who had been living with Sharma as a live-in partner, is absconding and was recently spotted traveling in Nepal.

The court has issued non-bailable warrants against the prime accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver, Tanveer Ali (alias Danish). The Hazratganj police had filed an application in court seeking their arrest, stating that the investigation so far has uncovered significant evidence against the accused.

Police carry out searches in connection with Shiva Sharma death case (ETV Bharat)

Several Lucknow police teams are conducting raids near the Nepal border in search of the trio. Additionally, the police are coordinating with the Bahraich police and relevant agencies in Nepal.

Hazratganj Inspector Vikram Singh stated that the case is being investigated with the utmost seriousness, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused based on the evidence gathered. The police have received information suggesting that the suspects may be in Nepal; multiple teams have been deployed to locate them, and assistance is being sought from other agencies.

On the evening of October 9, 2026, Sharma died after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartment, located near Balu Adda in the Hazratganj area. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.