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Shiva Sharma Death Case: Absconding Accused Shraddha Dubey Spotted In Nepal, CCTV Footage Surfaces

CCTV footage shows Shraddha's sister sitting in an e-rickshaw in Nepal ( Special Arrangement )

Lucknow: While searches for influencer Shraddha Dubey, accused in the death of her live-in partner Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, is underway, CCTV footage has emerged from Nepal, showing her sitting in an e-rickshaw. Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

The footage is reportedly from Mahim Nagar in Nepal. It is alleged that Shraddha’s sister, Rashmi, a driver named Danish, and her boyfriend, Aamir, are also visible in the footage. Shraddha is seen wearing a black night suit, while her sister, Rashmi, is wearing glasses.

It is understood that this was the last known location where Shraddha was traced in Nepal; however, recent information suggests she may now be in Kathmandu. The Uttar Pradesh Police are in contact with the Nepal Police to facilitate her arrest and are gathering intelligence on her potential hideouts.