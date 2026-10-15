Shiva Sharma Death Case: Absconding Accused Shraddha Dubey Spotted In Nepal, CCTV Footage Surfaces
CCTV footage shows Shraddha Dubey along with her sister Rashmi, their driver Danish and her boyfriend Aamir in Nepal's Mahim Nagar.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Lucknow: While searches for influencer Shraddha Dubey, accused in the death of her live-in partner Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, is underway, CCTV footage has emerged from Nepal, showing her sitting in an e-rickshaw. Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to her arrest.
The footage is reportedly from Mahim Nagar in Nepal. It is alleged that Shraddha’s sister, Rashmi, a driver named Danish, and her boyfriend, Aamir, are also visible in the footage. Shraddha is seen wearing a black night suit, while her sister, Rashmi, is wearing glasses.
It is understood that this was the last known location where Shraddha was traced in Nepal; however, recent information suggests she may now be in Kathmandu.
The Uttar Pradesh Police are in contact with the Nepal Police to facilitate her arrest and are gathering intelligence on her potential hideouts.
Earlier, Dubey released a video claiming Sharma died by suicide and was not murdered. In the viral video, the accused also objected to her name being linked with influential figures, prominent politicians, and high-ranking officials. She claimed that she has not fled and intends to come forward to the police to reveal the truth.
Dubey has been on the run since Sharma died after falling from the fourth floor of her building in Lucknow on October 9. Sex toys and sexual enhancement drugs were recovered from her flat. Sharma's family accused Dubey of murder, assault and blackmail. The family members alleged Dubey had been harassing Sharma for four to five months and also threatened to implicate him in false cases.
Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged a murder case against Dubey, her sister, their driver and two others. Earlier police had found Dubey's SUV parked in Rupaidiha in Bahraich district near the Nepal border.
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