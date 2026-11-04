Shiva Satthu Murder Solved: Sexual Harassment Led to Killing; Two Accused Remanded
Telangana Police say gay friend and his friend allegedly murdered the 50-year-old ritual performer and fled with gold, silver and cash worth crores.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Choutuppal: A dispute allegedly involving sexual harassment and threats to circulate an intimate video has emerged as the suspected motive behind the murder of Rallabandi Sudhakar Swami, popularly known as Shiva Satthu (a traditional ritual practitioner who conducts deity-related festivals), in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.
Telangana Police have arrested two accused, who have been remanded to judicial custody. District Superitendent of Police (DSP) Akshansh Yadav disclosed the details at a press conference at Choutuppal Police Station on Monday. DSP Madhusudhan Reddy and Inspectors Satish Reddy and Praveen Kumar were also present.
The deceased, Sudhakar, 50, was a resident of Choutuppal and performed religious rituals and ceremonies during festivals, reportedly charging between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh for each service. He was unmarried. His adopted son is pursuing a BTech degree in Hyderabad, while his nephew, Gurram Suresh, reportedly handled his financial affairs.
Devotee Of Kamakhya Temple
According to the police, Sudhakar Swami frequently visited the Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati in Assam, where he met Pawan Kumar, 21, a resident of Solang village in Madhya Pradesh, around two years ago. The two subsequently developed a relationship.
Police alleged that Sudhakar Swami had recorded an intimate encounter with Pawan Kumar about two months ago and used the footage to threaten him with public exposure unless he continued visiting him. Investigators said the alleged harassment was a key factor behind the murder.
The police further claimed that Pawan, who had married last month, decided to kill Sudhakar Swami to put an end to the alleged harassment and take possession of his valuables. He allegedly enlisted the help of his friend, Harsh Santosh Pandey, 24, who travelled with him by train to Choutuppal.
According to the police account, the two accused found Sudhakar Swami alone at his residence on Saturday night. They allegedly tied his hands and legs before stabbing him to death. They then fled in the victim's car, taking 130 tolas (1.319 kg) of gold jewellery, 3.6 kg of silver, ₹9.03 lakh in cash and iPhone, police said.
FASTag Alerts Lead Police To Accused
The investigation gained momentum when FASTag notifications generated along the Nagpur Highway (NH-44) were received on Suresh's phone, alerting the police to the vehicle's movement. Police subsequently alerted toll plaza personnel and local law enforcement teams.
When the car reached the Ganjal toll plaza in Nirmal district, the occupants allegedly attempted to pass through without stopping. Police personnel intercepted the vehicle, struck its windows with sticks and took the two men into custody.
The stolen gold, silver and cash were recovered, according to the police.
The accused were initially produced before a court in Nirmal district and subsequently handed over to the Choutuppal police. They were later produced before the Choutuppal court, which remanded them to judicial custody. They have been shifted to Nalgonda jail.
SP Akshansh Yadav commended the Choutuppal and Crime Control Section (CCS) police teams for apprehending the suspects within three hours of the murder and announced rewards for the personnel involved.
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