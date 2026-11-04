ETV Bharat / state

Shiva Satthu Murder Solved: Sexual Harassment Led to Killing; Two Accused Remanded

Choutuppal: A dispute allegedly involving sexual harassment and threats to circulate an intimate video has emerged as the suspected motive behind the murder of Rallabandi Sudhakar Swami, popularly known as Shiva Satthu (a traditional ritual practitioner who conducts deity-related festivals), in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Telangana Police have arrested two accused, who have been remanded to judicial custody. District Superitendent of Police (DSP) Akshansh Yadav disclosed the details at a press conference at Choutuppal Police Station on Monday. DSP Madhusudhan Reddy and Inspectors Satish Reddy and Praveen Kumar were also present.

The deceased, Sudhakar, 50, was a resident of Choutuppal and performed religious rituals and ceremonies during festivals, reportedly charging between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh for each service. He was unmarried. His adopted son is pursuing a BTech degree in Hyderabad, while his nephew, Gurram Suresh, reportedly handled his financial affairs.

Devotee Of Kamakhya Temple

Rallabandi Sudhakar Swami, popularly known as Shiva Satthu was murdered by his acquaintance and friend. (ETV Bharat)

According to the police, Sudhakar Swami frequently visited the Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati in Assam, where he met Pawan Kumar, 21, a resident of Solang village in Madhya Pradesh, around two years ago. The two subsequently developed a relationship.

Police alleged that Sudhakar Swami had recorded an intimate encounter with Pawan Kumar about two months ago and used the footage to threaten him with public exposure unless he continued visiting him. Investigators said the alleged harassment was a key factor behind the murder.

The police further claimed that Pawan, who had married last month, decided to kill Sudhakar Swami to put an end to the alleged harassment and take possession of his valuables. He allegedly enlisted the help of his friend, Harsh Santosh Pandey, 24, who travelled with him by train to Choutuppal.

According to the police account, the two accused found Sudhakar Swami alone at his residence on Saturday night. They allegedly tied his hands and legs before stabbing him to death. They then fled in the victim's car, taking 130 tolas (1.319 kg) of gold jewellery, 3.6 kg of silver, ₹9.03 lakh in cash and iPhone, police said.

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