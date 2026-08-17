Shiva Devotees Can Now Easily Undertake Pilgrimage To 12 Jyotirlingas In Shravan
If planned state-wise, the journey can be completed in around 25 days while following the traditionally recognized sequence may take 35 to 40 days
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiva devotees can now undertake a pilgrimage to all 12 Jyotirlingas in the 45-day Shravan period. They can visit the major Shiva temples located in different states and have darshan.
This pilgrimage, which begins at Somnath in Gujarat, concludes with a visit to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. If planned state-wise, the journey can be completed in around 25 days. However, following the traditionally recognised sequence of the Jyotirlingas may take 35 to 40 days.
Director of a pilgrimage planning company, Aniruddha Tekale, said that since the onset of the holy month of Shravan varies across different regions of India, starting the journey from the north makes it possible to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas within the 45-day Shravan period.
There are 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, and visiting them holds special significance in Hinduism. Vedmurti Anant Pandav Guruji stated, “There is a belief that performing religious rituals during Shravan leads to the attainment of spiritual merit.”
The 12 Jyotirlingas of the country are Somnath, Mallikarjuna, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Parli Vaijnath, Bhimashankar, Rameshwar, Nageshwar, Kashi Vishwanath, Trimbakeshwar, Kedarnath and Grishneshwar.
Proper planning is essential before embarking on the pilgrimage, and one must consider in advance the sequence of the journey, where to stay at each location, arrangements for accommodation and meals, vehicle availability and the need to carry appropriate clothing and medicines suited to the weather.
Tekale said, “With proper planning, this pilgrimage can be completed much more smoothly during the month of Shravan.”
Giving a possible itinerary, he said that the devotees must undertake an extensive journey to complete the pilgrimage to all twelve Jyotirlingas. “It is essential to plan the distances between each Jyotirlinga, the travel duration and the overnight stays,” he said.
He said that one can proceed to the Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga after first visiting Somnath. The journey covers approximately 1,800 km following the Somnath – Ahmedabad – Indore – Hyderabad – Srisailam route over about four days.
The route from Mallikarjun to Mahakaleshwar typically follows the Srisailam – Hyderabad – Nanded – Nagpur – Indore – Ujjain trajectory, where approximately 1,100 km can be covered in around five days.
After visiting Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, one can proceed to Omkareshwar, covering about 170 km in around five hours. One can stay overnight at Omkareshwar before continuing the journey to Parli Vaijnath via Khandwa-Burhanpur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna route. The distance exceeds 600 km, and it is advisable to plan for an overnight halt during the journey.
From Parli Vaijnath, one can proceed to Bhimashankar via the Beed-Ahilyanagar-Pune route, covering around 500 km in about 10 hours.
Thereafter, one can move towards Rameswaram via Pune-Solapur-Hubli and Madurai, covering approximately 1,500 km over about three days.
The devotee can then move towards Nageshwar, which is the longest leg of the pilgrimage, involving travel over around 3,000 km via Madurai – Bengaluru – Pune – Mumbai – Ahmedabad and Dwarka. This can be done in about five days.
Thereafter, one can move to Kashi Vishwanath via Ahmedabad–Udaipur or Jaipur–Agra–Lucknow routes, covering around 2,000 km in around four days.
One can further travel from Kashi Vishwanath to Trimbakeshwar via Prayagraj- Jabalpur- Nashik, covering around 1,600 km in around three days. Then it is time to proceed to Kedarnath via the Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Rudraprayag-Guptkashi-Sonprayag-Gaurikund route.
This can take around five days, and one needs to set aside extra time for this leg, considering the mountainous terrain and local conditions involved in the journey to Kedarnath. After Kedarnath, one can then move towards Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga at Verul via Rishikesh- Haridwar- Delhi- Agra- Gwalior- Indore- Dhule and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This is again a stretch of around 2,000 km.
Tekale pointed out that it is essential to plan this leg over around five days, taking into account potential difficulties and obstacles along the way.
He underlined, “Undertaking the pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas in a standard sequence can take over 40 days. However, by planning the journey while taking into account the distances between the Jyotirlingas located in different states, one can save approximately 15 days. This not only reduces travel time and costs but also ensures a complete pilgrimage to all the Jyotirlingas.”
He said that if the devotees plan their itinerary properly before setting out, they can complete the pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas without any difficulties.