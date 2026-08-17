ETV Bharat / state

Shiva Devotees Can Now Easily Undertake Pilgrimage To 12 Jyotirlingas In Shravan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiva devotees can now undertake a pilgrimage to all 12 Jyotirlingas in the 45-day Shravan period. They can visit the major Shiva temples located in different states and have darshan.

This pilgrimage, which begins at Somnath in Gujarat, concludes with a visit to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. If planned state-wise, the journey can be completed in around 25 days. However, following the traditionally recognised sequence of the Jyotirlingas may take 35 to 40 days.

Director of a pilgrimage planning company, Aniruddha Tekale, said that since the onset of the holy month of Shravan varies across different regions of India, starting the journey from the north makes it possible to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas within the 45-day Shravan period.

There are 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, and visiting them holds special significance in Hinduism. Vedmurti Anant Pandav Guruji stated, “There is a belief that performing religious rituals during Shravan leads to the attainment of spiritual merit.”

The 12 Jyotirlingas of the country are Somnath, Mallikarjuna, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Parli Vaijnath, Bhimashankar, Rameshwar, Nageshwar, Kashi Vishwanath, Trimbakeshwar, Kedarnath and Grishneshwar.

Proper planning is essential before embarking on the pilgrimage, and one must consider in advance the sequence of the journey, where to stay at each location, arrangements for accommodation and meals, vehicle availability and the need to carry appropriate clothing and medicines suited to the weather.

Tekale said, “With proper planning, this pilgrimage can be completed much more smoothly during the month of Shravan.”

Giving a possible itinerary, he said that the devotees must undertake an extensive journey to complete the pilgrimage to all twelve Jyotirlingas. “It is essential to plan the distances between each Jyotirlinga, the travel duration and the overnight stays,” he said.

He said that one can proceed to the Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga after first visiting Somnath. The journey covers approximately 1,800 km following the Somnath – Ahmedabad – Indore – Hyderabad – Srisailam route over about four days.

The route from Mallikarjun to Mahakaleshwar typically follows the Srisailam – Hyderabad – Nanded – Nagpur – Indore – Ujjain trajectory, where approximately 1,100 km can be covered in around five days.