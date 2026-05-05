'A Grave Crime By Mamata Didi For Not Listening To Rahul Gandhi': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut
Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, also said the results of the recent polls were not a victory of democracy.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut has slammed Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal (WB), for not forming the India Bloc alliance with Congress party.
Raut alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been repeatedly asking her to meet and decide a strategy for these polls, yet she declined.
"This is a grave crime by Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) that she did not listen to Rahul Gandhi. If Mamata Didi had sat down with Rahul Gandhi and discussed the matter, the results would have been different. What Rahul Gandhi said has come true. He is a visionary leader. The elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are stolen...," Raut, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, told reporters here.
During the election campaign, several leaders of the INDIA Bloc, like Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, joined the campaign train in WB to extend support to TMC. However, after Mamata separated from the INDIA Bloc, Congress also contested all 294 seats in West Bengal alone.
Rahul has accused Mamata of supporting the BJP. A week before the elections, Rahul had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking Mamata only during the elections, and he remains silent at other times.
He attacked Mamata for not putting up a real fight against the BJP and alleged the TMC of eneabling the BJP. At that time, a few political critics criticised Congress, stating the party would be sidelined. However, Raut's stand is in support of Rahul and the Congress at a time, when Mamata has experienced her second loss to Subendhu Adhikari in her political career.
Raut's comments have come a day after the historic win in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, with the voters giving a clear mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end TMC's 15-year rule in the state. While the saffron party has crossed the 200-seats mark in the 294-member House, TMC could not make it to 80 seats. The saffron party is all set to form the government in the state for the first time since independence.
However, Raut refused to grant the BJP this victory and said this victory is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as they have undertaken the SIR survey to deliberately delete names of Muslims from the electoral rolls. He equated this process to that seen in many other authoritarian regimes like Russia.
"I believe this is not a victory for democracy. It is definitely a victory for PM Modi and Amit Shah. Just like in West Bengal and other states, the names of millions of voters were deleted through SIR, and they did not get the right to vote. There is a difference of 11 lakh votes between victory and defeat. If 9 lakh votes are cut, how can it be a victory for PM Modi and Amit Shah?... I have seen this type of election in Pakistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan. This type of election is not even an election. The results are fixed first, and then the elections are held..." alleged Raut.
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