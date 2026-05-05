ETV Bharat / state

'A Grave Crime By Mamata Didi For Not Listening To Rahul Gandhi': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut has slammed Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal (WB), for not forming the India Bloc alliance with Congress party.

Raut alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been repeatedly asking her to meet and decide a strategy for these polls, yet she declined.

"This is a grave crime by Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) that she did not listen to Rahul Gandhi. If Mamata Didi had sat down with Rahul Gandhi and discussed the matter, the results would have been different. What Rahul Gandhi said has come true. He is a visionary leader. The elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are stolen...," Raut, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, told reporters here.

During the election campaign, several leaders of the INDIA Bloc, like Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, joined the campaign train in WB to extend support to TMC. However, after Mamata separated from the INDIA Bloc, Congress also contested all 294 seats in West Bengal alone.

Rahul has accused Mamata of supporting the BJP. A week before the elections, Rahul had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking Mamata only during the elections, and he remains silent at other times.