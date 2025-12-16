ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS To Join Hands On December 19; Will Contest Together For All 29 Municipal Corporations: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A day after the announcement of dates for polls in 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut affirmed that the alliance between SS (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be announced by December 19, 2025.

"Some people are upset with Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together. We will contest together for all 29 municipal corporation elections," Raut told reporters on Tuesday.

Raut yet again raised the issue of 'Marathi manoos', referring to the identity of Marathi-speaking people. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying Mumbai and marginalising Marathi people, whom he described as the roots of the city. Cryptic posters were put up in areas traditionally inhabited by Marathi people, mainly Girgaon and Dadar. The posters read, "Wake up, Marathi people, Save Mumbai."

The poster in Dadar said, "Wake up Marathi manoos, your city is being destroyed. This is the time for you, Marathi manoos, to come together." Another poster in Girgaon read, "Marathi people, wake up, the night is stormy. This is a fight for your very existence."

"Marathi people, wake up, the night is stormy. This is a fight for your very existence," read a poster put up in Girgaon. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

He taunted the numerous projects that were announced for the city minutes prior to the press conference by the State Election Commission, Maharashtra. One of the major announcements made was that of cessed, tenancy properties. The government said, these old buildings can be redeveloped if 51 per cent residents in any cessed buildings vote in favour. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticised this saying, it was yet another way to throw the Marathi people out of Mumbai.

"Residents shouldn't fall prey to this bait. It is a conspiracy to throw out Marathi people from Mumbai," said Raut.