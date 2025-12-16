Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS To Join Hands On December 19; Will Contest Together For All 29 Municipal Corporations: Sanjay Raut
"Marathi people, wake up, the night is stormy. This is a fight for your very existence," read a poster put up in Girgaon.
Mumbai: A day after the announcement of dates for polls in 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut affirmed that the alliance between SS (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be announced by December 19, 2025.
"Some people are upset with Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together. We will contest together for all 29 municipal corporation elections," Raut told reporters on Tuesday.
Raut yet again raised the issue of 'Marathi manoos', referring to the identity of Marathi-speaking people. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying Mumbai and marginalising Marathi people, whom he described as the roots of the city. Cryptic posters were put up in areas traditionally inhabited by Marathi people, mainly Girgaon and Dadar. The posters read, "Wake up, Marathi people, Save Mumbai."
The poster in Dadar said, "Wake up Marathi manoos, your city is being destroyed. This is the time for you, Marathi manoos, to come together." Another poster in Girgaon read, "Marathi people, wake up, the night is stormy. This is a fight for your very existence."
He taunted the numerous projects that were announced for the city minutes prior to the press conference by the State Election Commission, Maharashtra. One of the major announcements made was that of cessed, tenancy properties. The government said, these old buildings can be redeveloped if 51 per cent residents in any cessed buildings vote in favour. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticised this saying, it was yet another way to throw the Marathi people out of Mumbai.
"Residents shouldn't fall prey to this bait. It is a conspiracy to throw out Marathi people from Mumbai," said Raut.
Raut was critical of the new show of unity he alleged, which is being shown by the warring parties in the Mahayuti, mainly between Shiv Sena and NCP versus Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP. Amid accusations and counter-allegations, Raut said, the person calling the shots is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "All these leaders of Mahayuti went to Delhi and prostrated in front of Amit Shah. Today, they are putting up a facade of unity. Time will speak of their true unity," alleged Raut.
Asked whether the Shiv Sena had forgotten the Hindutva issue, Raut retorted, "(Shiv) Sena has always been the upholder of Hindutva. Shah is not, he will say it. You will know who is true Hindutva once they are not in power. You wait and see."
Meanwhile, as the posters were put up against the BJP, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar took to social media saying, "An auspicious occasion has been earmarked for recalling Marathi manoos. Who are the destructors Mumbai? Marathi manoos realised the truth that they themselves will have to save their city."
"These people (hinting at Sena UBT) like gluttons have devoured everything as they ruled in BMC for 25 years and have used Marathi people for their political gains. Now suddenly they remember the Marathi manoos... Somebody is asking the Marathi manoos to wake up, by putting up such posters in the city. But now the day and date has been finalised. Marathi manoos has chosen the auspicious moment to defeat you," he warned the Opposition.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday announced that Congress will go solo in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.
In the Pune district, both the NCP and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) have joined hands for the Pimpri-Chindwad Municipal Corporation elections.
Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held on January 15, 2026, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. Undivided Shiv Sena has been ruling the BMC for the last three decades.
