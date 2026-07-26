ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena(UBT)-MNS Hold 'Victory March' In Mumbai After Pradhan's Resignation

Mumbai: A day after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister following weeks of nationwide students' agitation over exam irregularities, a 'victory march' was held at Vasant Desai Chowk near Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday by Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

Raj read out the names of the students who died by suicide following a paper leak in the NEET UG exam before paying tribute.

Addressing the students, he said, "You ignited this protest across the entire country. You have gathered here to celebrate the success and enthusiasm of that movement. Through this agitation, we have seen how the country's 'Gen Z' has taken this government to task."

He thanked the Mumbai Police but simultaneously criticised the Delhi Police, stating that everyone now understands the difference between the two forces.

Several NCP(SP) leaders also took part in the procession. Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant hit out at the NDA, saying hatred and arrogance best describe them. "They created an atmosphere of hatred in the country, and that has now been shattered," he told reporters.