Shiv Sena(UBT)-MNS Hold 'Victory March' In Mumbai After Pradhan's Resignation
Lauding students, MNS president Raj Thackeray said that their agitation has shown everyone how the country's 'Gen Z' has taken the Central government to task.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Mumbai: A day after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister following weeks of nationwide students' agitation over exam irregularities, a 'victory march' was held at Vasant Desai Chowk near Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday by Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.
Raj read out the names of the students who died by suicide following a paper leak in the NEET UG exam before paying tribute.
Addressing the students, he said, "You ignited this protest across the entire country. You have gathered here to celebrate the success and enthusiasm of that movement. Through this agitation, we have seen how the country's 'Gen Z' has taken this government to task."
He thanked the Mumbai Police but simultaneously criticised the Delhi Police, stating that everyone now understands the difference between the two forces.
Several NCP(SP) leaders also took part in the procession. Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant hit out at the NDA, saying hatred and arrogance best describe them. "They created an atmosphere of hatred in the country, and that has now been shattered," he told reporters.
Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Anil Desai said the students' movement was never just about seeking the resignation of a minister but highlighted the serious flaws in the education system and the need for reforms. "These issues have persisted for a long time, and their impact is far-reaching. If the education system is weak, it contributes to problems like unemployment," he added.
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, Gen Zs have taught the nation that you should not be afraid of the government, which is the key takeaway from this agitation.
NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who also took part in the procession, said people were not united earlier.
"But the injustice faced by students brought them and young people together. Youth from rural areas as well as cities came together, and their success has shown that if we stand united, we can win. This has sent a very important message to the people. It is an important lesson in protecting democracy and the Constitution," he added.
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