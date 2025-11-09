ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Claims Drone Sighted Over 'Matoshree' In Mumbai, Demands Probe

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Sunday claimed that a drone was seen hovering over the Mumbai residence of party chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, 'Matoshree'.

In a post on 'X', Parab said, "The police should investigate into the matter. The identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the drone video should be found out." He also expressed apprehension of a terrorist conspiracy behind it.

"A drone was seen hovering outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', but the question is, who exactly was operating the drone and for what purpose? Why was filming done using the drone? There is no terrorist background behind this, is there? Shooting using a drone without informing in a sensitive area like 'Matoshree' with Z+ security is a very serious matter," Parab alleged.