Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Claims Drone Sighted Over 'Matoshree' In Mumbai, Demands Probe

Anil Parab said identity of the drone operator and the motive behind shooting video with the device must be ascertained.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Sunday claimed that a drone was seen hovering over the Mumbai residence of party chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, 'Matoshree'.
File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Sunday claimed that a drone was seen hovering over the Mumbai residence of party chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, 'Matoshree'.

In a post on 'X', Parab said, "The police should investigate into the matter. The identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the drone video should be found out." He also expressed apprehension of a terrorist conspiracy behind it.

"A drone was seen hovering outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', but the question is, who exactly was operating the drone and for what purpose? Why was filming done using the drone? There is no terrorist background behind this, is there? Shooting using a drone without informing in a sensitive area like 'Matoshree' with Z+ security is a very serious matter," Parab alleged.

Parab demanded a detailed inquiry to determine the purpose behind the drone activity, identify the individuals responsible, and clarify the background of the incident to dispel public apprehension.

Thackeray had recently visited the Marathwada region and interacted with farmers affected by heavy rains and floods there over the last few months. He targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the relief package announced by the BJP-led Mahayuti government, and stressed the Opposition's demand for Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for crop losses and a complete farm loan waiver.

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, Thackeray snapped ties with the BJP and entered into an alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) to form a government. The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

